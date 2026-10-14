Liberia: House Summons Local Government Officials Over City Downgrades

CAPITOL HILL — The House of Representatives has summoned Local Government Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin and Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs Fatima Bintu Sirleaf to explain the ministry's announced plans to downgrade several cities across Liberia.

The two officials are expected to appear before House plenary next Tuesday to clarify the legal basis for the proposed changes and address concerns about possible executive overreach.

The decision followed a communication submitted to plenary Tuesday, October 13, by Sinoe County District #3 Representative Alex S. Noah, questioning the ministry's authority to alter the legal status of municipalities without legislative involvement.

Rep. Noah argued that cities established through legislative enactments cannot be downgraded through administrative announcements without following the procedures prescribed by law.

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Citing the Local Government Act of 2018, the lawmaker emphasized that changes to municipal status must respect the authority of the National Legislature.

He also warned that the proposed downgrades could affect thousands of Liberians who depend on municipal administrations for employment and public services.

Following deliberations, House plenary endorsed Noah's communication and agreed to invite the two officials to explain the ministry's position.

The appearance is expected to address concerns over the proposed changes and determine whether the ministry's actions comply with existing laws governing local administration.

The Ministry of Local Government's detailed justification for the proposed downgrades was not provided in the report.