Liberia: Govt Targets 8,391 Volunteers for Payroll

CAPITOL HILL — Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence said 7,391 health workers have been selected for employment, and an additional 1,000 volunteer teachers are being processed for inclusion on the government payroll.

Speaking Tuesday, October 13, during the Senate's resumption of legislative activities, Karnga-Lawrence attributed the progress to sustained legislative oversight and engagements with the Ministries of Health and Education and the Civil Service Agency (CSA).

She clarified that of the 7,391 health workers selected, 4,038 have been employed, including 2,379 former volunteers.

The Senate Pro-Temp said the interventions followed several committee hearings examining challenges in healthcare, education and other public service sectors.

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On education, she welcomed progress in processing the 1,000 volunteer teachers but stressed that their selection must be transparent, equitable and based on staffing needs across counties and districts.

She recommended that the Ministry of Education submit comprehensive records of volunteer teachers, those selected for payroll inclusion, schools earmarked for renovation and institutions benefiting from classroom chair distribution.

Karnga-Lawrence also called for an update on the EXCEL Foundational Learning Program, including its proposed 100-school pilot, selection criteria and implementation status.

Turning to healthcare, she urged the Senate Health Committee to address persistent staffing shortages at referral hospitals and health centers, particularly when employees retire or are transferred.

She proposed establishing a direct replacement system to prevent staffing gaps from disrupting healthcare delivery.

The Senate leader also called for decentralizing the health payroll by county to strengthen accountability and ensure that employees are physically present at their assigned facilities.

She recommended establishing county-level human resource pools and introducing additional incentives to encourage healthcare professionals to work in rural communities.

According to her, rural health workers should receive better incentives than their urban counterparts, alongside improved housing facilities.

Karnga-Lawrence further reported that Senate engagements with County Health Teams and the Ministry of Finance have helped address delays in financial allotments to referral hospitals.

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She claimed that some hospitals now receive funding in advance, improving their operational capacity.

The Senate Pro-Temp said legislative oversight would continue to ensure that employment commitments, payroll reforms and improvements in healthcare and education translate into better public services nationwide.