Liberia: Koon Demands Constituency Reports

CAPITOL HILL — House Speaker Richard N. Koon has called on members of the House of Representatives to submit comprehensive reports on activities undertaken during their constituency break, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability to the public.

Speaking during the opening sitting of the third quarter of the House, Koon said the reports should detail lawmakers' engagements with constituents, progress in addressing community concerns, challenges encountered and matters requiring legislative intervention.

He stressed that lawmakers must be prepared to account for their activities, particularly as civil society organizations, journalists and citizens increasingly scrutinize their performance.

"During the break, we as lawmakers are subject to public rating by civil society organizations, by journalists, and by citizens who have every right to assess our performance," Koon said.

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"We cannot complain about negative assessments or negative reports if we have not documented our own activities or adequately communicated the work we are doing," he added.

According to the Speaker, properly documented constituency reports would provide evidence of lawmakers' engagements and enable the House to respond to public criticism with verifiable information.

He maintained that the exercise is not intended to shield lawmakers from scrutiny but to ensure that public assessments reflect their actual performance.

"It is not about shielding anyone from accountability. Rather, it is about ensuring that public judgments are informed by facts and that the contributions of members are properly recorded," Koon explained.

He urged lawmakers to take the reporting exercise seriously, stressing that their responsibility to constituents extends beyond legislative sessions in Monrovia.

Koon emphasized that accountability must remain central to legislative representation and that lawmakers should communicate their activities directly to the people they represent.

The Speaker's call comes as the House resumes legislative business for the final quarter of its third session, amid continuing public scrutiny of lawmakers' performance and the institution's accountability.