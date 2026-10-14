Liberia: Koon Accused of Putting Party Interest Over Duties

House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon is facing fresh allegations of putting the interest of the Unity Party-led government above supreme national interest, with lawmakers accusing him of blocking probes into two explosive national issues.

Maryland County District #2 Representative Anthony Williams of Pleebo Sodoken, alleged that Speaker Koon is deliberately shielding Police Director Gregory Coleman from legislative scrutiny over the alleged US$336 million drug scandal that has rocked the Liberia National Police.

Williams made the allegation in a blunt public outburst that is now reverberating through the Capitol.

"There are issues with this drug situation. There are claims and counterclaims within the police. The police director is being accused. We told the Speaker, let's investigate the drug issue; the Speaker said no; Da our government; Da our party," Rep. Williams said.

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According to Williams, the pattern did not stop at the drug scandal, also alarming over the controversial third-country nationals deal signed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Minister of Foreign Affairs during their recent trip to the United States, an agreement under which Liberia reportedly agreed to receive individuals described as "third-party citizens."

"Joseph Nyuma Boakai, along with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, went to the United States; they signed an agreement and brought into this country some people called 'third-party citizens'. Are you aware of the 'third-party' citizens? We told the Speaker, Mr. Speaker, call the people; let's ask them. Where are these people they brought into this country?" Williams recounted.

"We asked the Speaker, Mr. Speaker, where are these third-party citizens from; why are they here; what kind of agreement was signed; and what is in the agreement? The Speaker said No; Da our government; Da our party."

Williams said the refusal to entertain critical oversight matters sums up what he described as the Speaker's "It's Our Party" refrain, a posture that puts party loyalty above constitutional duty.

"The real issues, they won't talk about it..." he lamented.

His accusations come at a time when the House of Representatives is already engulfed in a crisis over the alleged disappearance of over US$5 million in district development funds, unexplained deductions, and claims of financial mismanagement.

These are issues Speaker Koon and Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah have been struggling to contain as over 60 lawmakers reportedly pushing for leadership change.

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Critics say if the Speaker continues to block investigations into matters of national security, such as a US$336 million drug allegation involving the head of police and a secretive international agreement to host deported third-country nationals, it undermines the Legislature's oversight role and validates claims that the House has become an extension of the Executive.

But for many observers, the question is no longer just about drugs or deportees, but about whether the House, under Koon's gavel, will choose to be a party room or a people's House. As of press time, Speaker Koon had not responded to Rep. Williams' allegations.