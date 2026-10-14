Nigeria: NHRC Laments Rising Cases of Rights Violations, Receives 338,810 Petitions

ABUJA — The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday expressed concern over the increasing cases of rights violations in the country, revealing that it received a total of 338,810 complaints in September alone.

According to the Commission, the majority of petitions lodged before it were from the North-Central geopolitical zone, with most cases originating from Benue, Plateau and Niger states.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, said the Commission's human rights dashboard showed an increase of 40,867 complaints, approximately 14 per cent, compared with the 297,943 recorded in August.

"This figure is significant and calls for sustained attention. While an increase in complaints may reflect greater public awareness of human rights and improved access to the Commission's services, it equally underscores the enormous responsibility placed upon the Commission and other duty-bearers to respond effectively to allegations of violations.

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"Our concern must therefore extend beyond the number of complaints received to the quality of investigations conducted, the remedies secured for victims and the preventive measures put in place to address recurring violations.

"The human rights landscape in Nigeria during September 2026 continued to present serious challenges, particularly in relation to the right to life, personal liberty, human dignity, security of persons and the protection of vulnerable populations.

"Insecurity remained a major concern, with reports of killings, kidnappings and attacks on communities in different parts of the country.

"Of particular concern were the continuing reports of mass abductions in Niger State, where families and communities expressed anguish over the prolonged captivity of their loved ones. The Commission reiterates that the protection of life and property is a fundamental obligation of the State.

"We therefore call on relevant security agencies to intensify efforts towards securing affected communities, rescuing abducted persons and ensuring that perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice," Ojukwu, SAN, added.

He said the Commission was also concerned about the persistent vulnerability of women and children to sexual and gender-based violence, exploitation, abuse and other forms of discrimination.

"These violations demand stronger preventive mechanisms, survivor-centred responses, effective investigations and improved access to justice.

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"In this regard, we welcome the national stakeholders' engagement held in September on the review of the Child Rights Act, 2003.

"This presents an important opportunity to strengthen Nigeria's child protection framework and address gaps in the prevention of violence, exploitation and abuse against children.

"We urge relevant authorities to ensure that these reform efforts translate into stronger institutions, adequate resources and practical protection for children, particularly those in vulnerable and underserved communities.

"The Commission remains committed to improving its monitoring and reporting mechanisms, strengthening investigations and complaints resolution, and ensuring that its findings inform policies and institutional reforms.

"Our objective is not merely to document violations after they occur, but to contribute to a system where violations are prevented, victims obtain justice and public institutions are held accountable," the NHRC boss added, even as he called for increased funding for the Commission.

Meanwhile, a Special Human Rights Adviser to the Commission, Mr. Hillary Ogbonna, who gave a breakdown of some of the cases in the dashboard, said a total of 208 killings by non-state actors and 210 kidnappings were recorded in September.

He said the Commission visited 113 detention centres across the federation and issued 56 summons to the police over cases of human rights abuses.