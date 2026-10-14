Nigeria: Enugu Police Arrest 182 Suspects, Rescue 31 Kidnap Victims

ENUGU — The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested 182 suspects, rescued 31 kidnapped victims and recovered 57 firearms, including 13 AK-47 rifles, since the establishment of its Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in April 2026.

The Commissioner of Police, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, disclosed this on Wednesday while presenting the unit's operational scorecard during its formal launch by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, at the VCRU headquarters in Golf Estate, Enugu.

Giwa said the suspects were arrested for offences including armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, cultism, and drug and substance trafficking.

He added that many of the suspects had been prosecuted.

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The police commissioner said the unit also recovered 669 rounds of assorted live ammunition and 44 vehicles, comprising cars, tricycles and motorcycles, alongside other exhibits.

The Inspector-General of Police, represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Miller Gajere Dantawaye, described the establishment of the VCRU as a strategic initiative to strengthen intelligence-driven policing, prevent violent crime and protect lives and property.

Disu charged personnel of the unit to uphold professionalism, discipline, accountability and respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties.

He also commended Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, for providing vehicles and supporting security infrastructure across the state.

Giwa explained that the VCRU comprised specialised sections responsible for tackling armed robbery, terrorism and related offences, kidnapping, cultism and drug trafficking.

He said other sections handled operational monitoring, professional conduct oversight and media liaison.

The commissioner reaffirmed the command's commitment to combating violent crime and safeguarding lives and property, while acknowledging the state government's continued support for security operations.

Speaking on behalf of the VCRU State Civilian Oversight Board, a representative of civil society organisations, Larry Ogwuego, commended the Inspector-General for establishing the unit and promoting intelligence-led operations and respect for human rights.

Ogwuego assured that the board would discharge its oversight responsibilities to promote accountability and incorporate community feedback into the unit's activities.

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The launch, held at the VCRU headquarters in Golf Estate, Enugu, was attended by senior police officers, Vincent Onyeabor, Special Assistant to the Governor, and members of the State Civilian Oversight Board representing traditional institutions, the legal profession, the Police Community Relations Committee, the media and youth groups.