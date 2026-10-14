Kenya Confirms Second Ebola Case

Nairobi — Kenya has confirmed a second case of Ebola (Bundibugyo virus disease), involving a 39-year-old man who is a close family member of the first patient who died, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The man was already in quarantine under daily monitoring when he developed fever, fatigue and joint pains on October 13.

Health officials isolated him immediately and collected samples that tested positive at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the KEMRI-CDC laboratory.

He has since been transferred to a designated treatment centre, where he is receiving supportive care.

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The Ministry said early detection and isolation had helped limit the risk of further transmission, adding that both confirmed cases were linked, with no evidence of wider community spread.

Contact tracing is ongoing, with 128 people identified as contacts of the first patient. By October 13, authorities had traced 113, including 108 who are in quarantine in Kenya and undergoing daily clinical and temperature checks for 21 days.

The remaining five contacts are outside the country, and relevant health authorities have been notified. Efforts to trace the other 15 contacts are continuing.

Health teams are also assessing people who may have come into contact with the second patient since his symptoms began, including quarantine personnel and health workers.

The Ministry said infection prevention and control measures had been strengthened at quarantine and treatment facilities, while health workers had been provided with protective equipment.

It urged anyone experiencing fever, unusual fatigue, muscle or joint pains, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding to seek medical attention promptly.

The Ministry clarified that Ebola is not airborne but spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person who is sick or has died from the disease.

Kenya remains open, with no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings, as the government continues coordinating the response with relevant health authorities and the World Health Organization.

The public has been urged to rely on official Ministry of Health updates and respect the privacy of the affected family. Members of the public can call the toll-free number 719 for information.

Principal Secretary for Public Health Dr Patrick Amoth said the response was being coordinated under the Public Health (Declaration of Formidable Epidemic Disease) Order, 2026, and the Public Health (Ebola Disease) Rules, 2026.