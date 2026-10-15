Kenya Confirms Second Case of Ebola Virus

Kenya's Ministry of Health confirmed a second case of Ebola virus on Wednesday, a 39-year-old close relative of the country's first patient.

The man developed fever, fatigue and joint pains on Tuesday while already in quarantine under daily monitoring, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday evening. He tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain and was isolated for supportive care.

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Officials said early detection improves his recovery chances and shows contact tracing is working, adding that there is no evidence of wider community spread.

Kenya's first case was confirmed on October 6 after a 40-year-old Kenyan who had lived in DR Congo for seven years arrived in Nairobi on 3 October via Uganda. He died on 5 October.

Authorities have traced most of his 128 contacts, with more than 100 in quarantine.

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The cases are linked to DR Congo's major Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak, declared in May 2026. It has recorded over 9,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,300 deaths, the country's largest and deadliest, with no approved vaccine or specific treatment for this strain. Kenya has heightened border and airport screening.