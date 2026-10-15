West Africa: Ecowas Seeks Stronger Border Cooperation

BANJUL, The Gambia, October 13, 2026 -- The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for stronger cooperation among member states to improve border governance, promote cross-border development and facilitate the free movement of people across West Africa.

The call followed the Third Meeting of Heads of National Boundary Commissions, held in The Gambia from October 6 to 8, 2026, to review progress on previous recommendations and strengthen coordinated approaches to managing regional boundaries.

The meeting brought together heads of National Boundary Commissions, representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, the African Union and development partners, including the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

According to an ECOWAS statement issued on October 12, discussions focused on strengthening regional cooperation, improving boundary management and addressing challenges affecting border communities.

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Welcoming participants, Chairperson of The Gambia National Boundary Commission, Alieu Njie, said effective boundary governance was essential to regional integration and peaceful coexistence among neighbouring countries.

He commended ECOWAS, national boundary institutions and development partners for sustaining the regional platform since its establishment in 2024.

Speaking on behalf of ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture Dehpue Yenpea Zuo, Director of Free Movement of Persons and Migration Albert Siaw-Boateng emphasized the importance of balancing free movement with effective border management.

He said improved mobility across West Africa must be supported by stronger border governance, cooperation between neighboring countries and effective national institutions.

According to Siaw-Boateng, National Boundary Commissions play a critical role in preventing border-related disputes, promoting cooperation and supporting regional integration.

Meanwhile, the meeting's chairperson, Major General Cheikhou M.L.B. Camara of Senegal, urged member states to view borders beyond their traditional role as territorial dividing lines.

He said borders should also serve as areas of economic interaction, development, collective security and regional cooperation.

Camara emphasized that the responsibilities of National Boundary Commissions extend beyond boundary delimitation and demarcation to include cross-border development, community participation and implementation of regional governance policies.

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Participants reviewed progress in implementing recommendations adopted during the second meeting of National Boundary Commissions, held in Cotonou, Benin, in August 2025.

They also examined national and regional border-governance programs, including the ECOWAS Cross-Border Support Program for 2023-2027, aimed at improving coordination and sustainable development in border communities.

The discussions highlighted the need to accelerate boundary delimitation, demarcation and reaffirmation through technical cooperation, knowledge sharing and stronger partnerships among member states.

Particular attention was given to improving local border-development plans, strengthening institutional and financial arrangements, and increasing the participation of communities living along international boundaries.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to collaboration among ECOWAS member states, regional institutions and development partners to promote peaceful coexistence, security and economic development.

ECOWAS maintained that effective border governance remains essential to advancing regional integration and ensuring that border communities benefit from stronger cooperation among neighboring countries. -Press release