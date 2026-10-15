Africa: Wall Street to Host Africa Cocoa Finance, Investment Forum

The Africa Cocoa Finance & Investment Forum (ACFIF) 2026 will bring together investors, financial institutions, policymakers, cocoa industry leaders, development partners and entrepreneurs on October 26, 2026, at Wall Street in New York's Financial District.

The forum will link Africa's cocoa sector with global capital, strategic partners and United States commercial opportunities.

Following its successful launch at the London Stock Exchange in May 2026, the New York edition will strengthen links between Africa's cocoa sector, global capital and international markets.

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The London launch featured former President of the Republic of Ghana, Mr John Agyekum Kufuor; the Executive Director of the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO), Mr Michel Arrion; and Côte d'Ivoire's Representative to the International Commodity Organisations and Spokesperson for Cocoa Exporting Countries at the ICCO, Ambassador Aly Touré.

As the world's leading cocoa-producing region, Africa offers a growing pipeline of investment opportunities across processing, manufacturing, commercial cocoa plantations, logistics, trade, sustainability, agricultural technology and downstream chocolate industries.

ACFIF will connect global and diaspora capital with these opportunities to support industrial growth, market expansion and long-term value creation.

The programme will feature four panels focusing on mobilising investment capital for cocoa transformation, strengthening revenues through price-risk management, showcasing bankable opportunities across Africa's cocoa value chain, and expanding United States market access for African cocoa and value-added products.

Contributors will include investors, banks, development finance institutions, commodity and risk management experts, industry leaders and project sponsors. The programme will also feature networking opportunities and strategic fireside conversations.

On October 27, selected delegates will visit the Port of Philadelphia, a major North American cocoa logistics gateway, for practical insights into United States cocoa importation, warehousing, distribution and supply chain operations. Dependable Distribution Services Inc. is supporting the visit.

Participation is being offered at no cost to approved delegates, thanks to the support of sponsors, including Sunbeth Global Concepts, StoneX Group Inc., Macquarie Group, Three Mountains Cocoa, CRA & Veriground LLC, JSG Commodities and 48 Wall Street Events.

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ACFIF is convened by Cocoa Trade & Invest Africa, the Institute for Cacao & Chocolate Research and Anchora Advisory.

Strategic partners include the Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative, International Cocoa Diplomacy, Chocoa, Pan African Visions and the World Business Angels Forum.