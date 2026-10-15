Nigeria: Govt Targets $500m Climate Investment As NiMet Flags Data Gap

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening Nigeria's weather forecasting and climate resilience systems, targeting $500 million in climate-related investments and approving N83.2 billion for interventions to mitigate flooding and other climate-related emergencies.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Alliance for Hydromet Development in Lagos, where stakeholders called for increased investment in weather observation infrastructure, early warning systems and climate information services to protect lives, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Keyamo said the initiatives formed part of efforts to improve Nigeria's capacity to anticipate weather-related disasters, safeguard investments and support sustainable economic development.

He explained that the government had developed mechanisms to mobilise domestic and international resources for climate-related investments, including the Nigerian Climate Investment Platform, which targets $500 million for climate-resilient infrastructure, adaptation and other policy priorities.

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According to him, the accreditation of the Nigerian Social Investment Authority as a direct access entity to the Green Climate Fund would strengthen the country's capacity to access and deploy international climate finance.

He added that the Development Bank of Nigeria was working to strengthen its institutional capacity to assess climate finance opportunities, while the government continued to explore green bonds, carbon market mechanisms and other innovative financing instruments.

The minister further disclosed that the government had approved a national carbon market framework and was pursuing the operationalisation of a climate change fund.

He said the National Economic Council, in June 2026, approved N83.2 billion for participatory action task force interventions aimed at mitigating the anticipated impact of flooding and other climate-related emergencies across the country.

"These developments are significant, as climate finance must ultimately translate into projects that address real developmental issues," Keyamo said.

He stressed that weather, water and climate services should be recognised as critical national infrastructure, noting that sustained investment in forecasting and early warning systems was essential to protecting lives, safeguarding investments and supporting informed decision-making.

Keyamo said NiMet's Seasonal Climate Prediction continued to contribute to national preparedness and planning by enabling relevant authorities to take preventive measures before weather hazards escalated into disasters.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Charles Anosike, warned that Africa's weather observation gaps continued to undermine forecast accuracy and expose vulnerable communities to climate-related disasters.

Anosike said Africa accounted for about 30 per cent of the global deficit in weather and climate observations, while the continent operated only 12.5 per cent of the minimum weather station density recommended by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

He noted that compliance with recommended observation standards across 53 countries, including Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, stood at seven per cent for surface land stations and nine per cent for upper-air stations.

The NiMet chief, who is also Nigeria's Permanent Representative with the WMO, said the situation was particularly concerning for Nigeria because of its vast landmass of more than 900,000 square kilometres and the limited availability of standard meteorological stations in rural, agricultural and remote border communities.

He called on development banks, financial institutions, private investors, philanthropic organisations and climate funds to support investments in weather observation networks, radar infrastructure, remote sensing systems and climate information platforms.

Also speaking, the representative of the Lagos State Governor and Special Adviser on Maritime and Blue Economy, Oluwadamola Emmanuel, urged increased investment in weather forecasting, early warning systems and resilient infrastructure, particularly in vulnerable coastal communities.

He said Lagos, as a coastal megacity and Nigeria's commercial hub, faced recurring risks from flooding and intense rainfall, warning that inadequate preparedness could have severe economic and social consequences.

Emmanuel cited the 2022 floods in Nigeria, which displaced more than 2.4 million people, claimed over 700 lives and caused an estimated $8.4 billion in damage, as evidence of the cost of climate-related disasters.

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The Director-General of the World Meteorological Organisation, Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, also urged governments and development partners to invest more in weather forecasting and early warning systems to protect lives, livelihoods and infrastructure from increasingly severe weather events.

He identified four priorities: increased funding, stronger legal frameworks, wider partnerships and regional cooperation.

According to him, projects under the ECOWAS Hydromet Initiative in Nigeria could generate returns of 19 to one, urging African countries to strengthen local expertise and support the UN's Early Warnings for All initiative ahead of the 2030 target.

The Director of the Development Partnerships and Programme Delivery Division of the WMO, Daniel Kull, said the Alliance for Hydromet Development was established at the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP25, to close capacity gaps in weather and climate services by 2030.

Kull noted that investments in Nigeria's weather and climate services had been estimated to generate economic returns of 19 to one, underscoring the potential benefits of strengthening the sector.