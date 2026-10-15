South Africa: Sibiya Wiped Phones Before Arrest, Court Hears, As Alleged Victims Oppose Bail

The prosecution argued that the evidence against Shadrack Sibiya is compelling after revealing his phones were wiped, while his alleged victims of human trafficking urged the Randburg court to deny him bail.

Former deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya wiped his cellphones clean shortly before his arrest, the Randburg Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday during his bail application -now in its third week.

The prosecutor, Velile Makasana, told the court, "At this point in time, the State is in possession - even though that was not mentioned in clear terms - of evidence that his cellphones were wiped off; they were cleaned before he was arrested."

Sibiya, who has been in custody since 21 September, is seeking to be released on R20,000 bail. He is facing six charges, including the rape of an 18-year-old, the sexual grooming of a 16-year-old minor, human trafficking and the negligent handling of a firearm, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Read more The State versus Shadrack Sibiya -- unpacking the explosive rape, grooming, human trafficking charges September 23, 2026 Alleged victims express fear

While the defence argued that Sibiya is not a flight risk and suffers from chronic health conditions, the court was presented with harrowing statements from the young complainants opposing his release.

A statement from "ZM", a 16-year-old complainant currently in witness protection, detailed her intense fear and daily...