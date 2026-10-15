Liberia: AfDB President Pledges Continued Support for Liberia

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, has pledged continued support for roads, energy, agriculture and other priority sectors following a meeting with finance ministers from AfDB Constituency 15 on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings.

The meeting brought together the Bank's leadership and ministers representing member countries to discuss economic progress, development priorities and opportunities to strengthen financing for key sectors across the constituency.

The delegation was led by Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, who chairs Constituency 15. He was accompanied by Seedy K. M. Keita of The Gambia, Karefa Ansumana Francis Kargbo of Sierra Leone and Dr. Jibril Ibrahim of Sudan.

Constituency 15 comprises Liberia, The Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Sudan.

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During the engagement, Dr. Ould Tah thanked the ministers for their support and commended their efforts to strengthen their respective economies, identifying Liberia as one of the constituency's top performers.

He also noted that Constituency 15 was the first to contribute to the AfDB Fund, with Liberia committing US$3 million.

Dr. Ould Tah said the Bank under his leadership was pursuing initiatives to increase its lending capacity to African countries by mobilizing additional resources through capital markets.

His remarks underscored the AfDB's continued focus on financing infrastructure and other development priorities while expanding access to funding for member countries.

Speaking earlier, Minister Ngafuan commended Dr. Ould Tah's first year of leadership, highlighting efforts to reduce bureaucratic delays, strengthen the representation of member countries and expand infrastructure investment.

Ngafuan also briefed the AfDB president on Liberia's economic performance, citing improvements in growth, inflation and debt indicators.

According to the minister, Liberia's economic growth increased to 5.1 percent in 2025, up from 4.0 percent in 2024, and is projected to reach 5.5 percent in 2026.

He further reported that inflation declined from 12.5 percent in early 2025 to 4.3 percent at the end of September 2026.

Liberia's debt-to-gross domestic product ratio also fell from 55.6 percent in 2024 to 54.1 percent in 2025 and is projected to decline further to 49.6 percent in 2026. Ngafuan added that the country exceeded its International Monetary Fund (IMF) fiscal target in 2025.

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The minister highlighted three AfDB-supported initiatives that he said were important to sustaining Liberia's economic progress: the Domestic Resource Mobilization project, the Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank and the Cavalla River Bridge.

The Domestic Resource Mobilization (DRM) project is expected to strengthen revenue collection, enabling Liberia to capture more value from its mining sector, a major driver of economic growth. Improved domestic revenue generation could also help the government finance development priorities while reducing reliance on borrowing.

Ngafuan also highlighted the Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank (YEIB), launched in July 2025, which made Liberia the first African country to operationalize the AfDB's youth investment bank model.

The initiative is designed to provide young people with access to financing, mentorship and skills development, with the aim of creating up to 120,000 jobs.

The minister said the program could contribute to expanding economic opportunities for young Liberians by supporting entrepreneurship and improving access to resources needed to establish and grow businesses.

Another priority discussed was the Cavalla River Bridge, a 288-metre crossing connecting Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire under the Mano River Union road programme.

The bridge is expected to replace unsafe ferry and canoe crossings, reduce transportation costs and facilitate cross-border trade between the neighboring countries.

Ngafuan acknowledged delays in construction and urged all parties involved to keep the project on schedule for completion in March 2028.