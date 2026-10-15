Sudan: African Union Chair Invites Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee to Visit Burundi

Khartoum (SUNA) -- African Union Chairperson and President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye has invited the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee to visit his country.

Burundi's Ambassador, Omar Ntzimbiri, conveyed the invitation to the committee during a meeting with its members at the committee's headquarters in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Osman Mirghani, the official spokesperson for the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee, announced that the committee had accepted the invitation from Ndayishimiye to visit Burundi. The visit is part of efforts to support dialogue and consultations among Sudanese parties to reach solutions to the current crisis.

Mirghani said the initiative forms part of the African Union chairperson's efforts to promote understanding among the various Sudanese parties. He expressed the committee's appreciation for Burundi's support for Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue, noting that the committee had seen a serious commitment from the Burundian side to advancing these efforts.

He added that the visit would take place as soon as possible to strengthen consultations on ways to prepare for Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.