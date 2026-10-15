Ghana: GNFS Contains Somoco Warehouse Fire, Bushfire in Takoradi

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has contained two separate fire incidents in Takoradi on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with no casualties recorded.

The first incident was a warehouse fire at Somoco Company Limited, a tricycle assembly company near the Takoradi Air Force Base. The Service received a distress call at 10:37 a.m. and dispatched firefighters from the Sekondi Metro Fire Station with support from the Air Force Base Fire Department.

According to the GNFS, the fire destroyed 10 tricycles. However, swift intervention saved more than 2,000 tricycles and prevented the blaze from spreading to adjoining buildings and a nearby mall.

The fire was brought under control at 11:11 a.m. and fully extinguished at 11:20 a.m. Investigations are ongoing to establish the cause.

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The second incident was a bushfire near the Takoradi Technical University (TTU). The Sekondi Metro Fire Station responded to a distress call at 11:55 a.m. with a six-member crew led by ADO I Kenneth Agbavor.

The fire was brought under control at 12:07 p.m. and extinguished at 12:15 p.m. Preliminary investigations indicate that uncontrolled refuse burning ignited dry weeds.

The intervention prevented the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation and buildings.

The Western Regional Commander, ACFO I Cecil B. R. Addo, and the Sekondi Metro Fire Officer, DO II Michael Tetteh, were present during the warehouse fire response.

The Regional Commander, who also visited the bushfire scene, cautioned residents against indiscriminate burning, reminding the public that uncontrolled bush burning is prohibited under the Control and Prevention of Bushfires Law, 1990 (P.N.D.C.L. 229).

The GNFS has urged businesses and warehouse operators to strengthen fire safety measures, obtain fire safety certification and maintain safe storage practices.

Residents have also been advised to dispose of refuse responsibly and avoid burning near dry vegetation and fuel installations to prevent fires and protect lives, property and the environment.