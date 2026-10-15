Nigeria: One Year After, New Outlets Take Over Shoprite Stores

One year after South African retail giant, Shoprite, closed down most of its stores in Nigeria, the spaces previously occupied by its outlets across major cities are gradually being taken over by new businesses, with some locations remaining locked or showing signs of deterioration, Daily Trust can report.

Shoprite, which operated in Nigeria for nearly two decades, exited the country in 2021, citing the high cost of operations and changing business conditions.

The retailer's departure marked the end of an era for one of Nigeria's most recognisable supermarket brands, which had built a wide customer base since entering the Nigerian market as part of its Africa-wide expansion strategy.

Following the exit of the Shoprite Holdings of South Africa, the franchise was transferred to Ketron Investment Limited, a local investor group led by Persianas Investment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However by 2024/2025, most of the outlets were becoming virtually empty, raising fears about the dwindling fortunes of the retail giant which bestrode Nigeria's grocery market in its heyday.

By September 2025, most of the surviving outlets in Lagos, Ibadan, Ilorin, Abuja and Port Harcourt had closed down.

Following a report by Daily Trust, the new owner under the brand name, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited (RSNL),issued a statement claiming it has not shut down operations.

The firm said it is undertaking a comprehensive business model reset to align with Nigeria's economic realities.

"The former business model, inherited after the company's acquisition, heavily relied on large store formats, imports, and high overheads.

"This model is no longer viable in the face of Nigeria's current economic climate, which includes exchange rate volatility, rising inflation, and constrained liquidity," the statement reads.

It stressed that the new business model was designed to become less dependent on imported products, saying that 80 per cent of its products are sourced in the country.

It added that the new model would stabilise operations and reposition the business for long-term growth.

"This reset is built on several key pillars: local supply chains, with over 80% of products now sourced in Nigeria," the statement reads.

However one year after, visits to some of its former locations by Daily Trust revealed different developments, with new retail outlets taking over some of the spaces while others remain largely inactive.

In Abuja, the former Shoprite space at Novare Central Mall, Wuse Zone 5, has been taken over by SPAR Market Nigeria, which has expanded its retail presence in the Federal Capital Territory with the opening of a new hypermarket.

At the Gateway Mall along the Airport Road, also near the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, another retailer, Market Square, has taken over the former Shoprite space as observed by one of our correspondents.

The development highlights the changing face of Nigeria's retail market, as local and other international operators seek to fill spaces left behind by major brands that have either exited the market or scaled down their operations.

Ikeja outlets replace Shoprite

In Ikeja, Lagos, the activities of new outlets have largely overshadowed the former presence of Shoprite, as businesses now occupy the space previously associated with the retail chain.

The new businesses offer a variety of products and services, including clothing, shoes, restaurants and photography services, attracting customers to the premises.

However, the situation at the former Shoprite location in Surulere presents a sharp contrast to Ikeja.

The premises have a relatively subdued atmosphere, with some signs of neglect noticeable around the facility.

A visit to the location showed that although businesses are still operating from parts of the premises, the environment appears stuffy and less vibrant compared with the more active retail locations.

The tiles appeared unkempt while the lighting was also not as bright, giving the premises a somewhat rundown appearance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ilorin space taken over

In Ilorin, Kwara State, nearly one year after Shoprite stopped operations at its outlet, the space has also been taken over by another business.

Checks at the premises showed that the former Shoprite section had been acquired by Sinomat, a Chinese retail business that has commenced operations from the location. The same Sinomat has taken over the Shoprite space in Ibadan Mall along Ring Road as observed by one of our correspondents.

Other businesses in the complex remain active, with tenants occupying various spaces and offering different goods and services.

A source familiar with activities at the complex confirmed that Sinomart had taken over the former Shoprite space.

"Sinomart has rented the place because Shoprite is not coming back," the source said.

The source described Sinomart as a Chinese mall selling a wide range of Chinese items and groceries.