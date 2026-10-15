Nigeria: '71,000 Stranded Nigerian Migrants Returned Since 2017'

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has marked 25 years of operational presence in Nigeria, revealing that it has facilitated the voluntary return and reintegration of over 71,000 Nigerian migrants since 2017.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust in Abuja on Wednesday, Sharon Dimanche, Chief of Mission for IOM Nigeria, outlined the UN agency's evolution since opening its office in 2001.

She emphasised that the organisation's role has shifted from strictly humanitarian response to long-term development and migration governance.

"Over the past 25 years, IOM has helped Nigeria develop a more comprehensive approach to human mobility," Dimanche said. "So far, we have assisted the return and reintegration of over 71,000 Nigerians as of October 14, providing direct reintegration support to over 45,000 returnees."

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Highlighting IOM's expansive footprint across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Dimanche noted significant policy achievements with the Nigerian government, including the adoption of the National Migration Policy and the mainstreaming of migration into the National Adaptation Plan on Climate Change.

She also cited technological advancements, such as the Migration Information Data Analysis System (MIDAS) installed at major transit hubs to ensure safer border management.

Addressing current challenges, Dimanche pointed to shrinking global funding alongside rising humanitarian demands, noting that Nigeria currently hosts over 3.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 2.7 million returnees.

To bridge funding gaps, she called for greater private sector involvement and stronger domestic financing.

"Nigeria holds the largest private sector on the continent. Engaging businesses to invest in active, displaced populations creates economic opportunities for all," she explained.

Looking ahead, Dimanche stated that IOM's next focus centres on mobility, opportunity, and resilience, aiming to expand regular labour pathways, engage the Nigerian diaspora, and build climate resilience before displacement occurs.

She said, "We need to tap the development potential that comes along with migration. So, if the past 25 years were about building systems, evidence and partnership, the next 25 years must be about translating that foundation into safer mobility, into stronger communities, into greater opportunities for Nigerians.

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"And I would say the greatest asset for this country is its people, its youthful population. From the 230 million Nigerians, we have 60% who are youthful and very smart, very brilliant.

"So, how can we utilise those? And most of them, as they move, they have aspirations. How can we use them? That's the greatest asset of this great country, Nigeria."