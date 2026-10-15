Nigeria: 2027 - Tinubu to Skip Some APC Campaign Rallies, Cites Governance Demands

President Tinubu says he may not attend every APC campaign rally ahead of the 2027 elections, citing the demands of governance, Nigeria's financial obligations and the need to attract long-term investors.

President Bola Tinubu said he may not attend every campaign rally ahead of the 2027 general election, citing governance demands and the need to meet Nigeria's financial obligations.

Mr Tinubu made this known on Wednesday during the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

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Addressing party leaders and members, the president said his responsibilities as head of state would require him to remain focused on governance. At the same time, campaign officials coordinate activities across states and local government areas.

"Nigeria needs more attention now than ever before. The responsibility of this office does not pause," he said.

He added that he would continue to address Nigerians directly but would not necessarily accompany the campaign team to every engagement.

"So, you will excuse me from going everywhere with you; we have bills to pay. The American creditors cannot wait," Mr Tinubu said.

He said the government also needed to attract investors willing to make long-term commitments to Nigeria, suggesting his administration would keep economic and financial responsibilities a priority during the campaign.

The president said he agreed with party members who advised him not to let campaign activities distract him from governing the country.

"You've warned me not to allow the rigour of the campaign to distract me from governance, I hear you. I am in full agreement with your decision. Nigeria needs more attention now," he said.

Tinubu pledges loyalty to APC manifesto

Despite indicating that he might be absent from some campaign engagements, Mr Tinubu pledged to remain committed to the APC's manifesto and objectives as he seeks re-election in 2027.

"To me, I am your errand man. Even for the president, I raise my hand for full commitment that we abide by my promises and the manifestos, the objective, the intention of our party. That's all I give you," he said.

He also praised the party for conducting its congresses and electing leaders at ward, local government, state and national levels, despite predictions that the process could trigger an internal crisis.

Mr Tinubu recalled that the party's 15th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, held on 19 December 2025, ratified the congress programme.

"We conducted it. They said there would be implosion. We passed through it. We did not fail. You did not let us down," he said.

The president described the campaign council as a vehicle for taking the administration's record and agenda to Nigerians across the country.

"This council will carry our vision, our record and our agenda to every Nigerian, and it will carry them to every ward of this country. We arrive at this moment strong, united and renewed," he said.

He warned, however, that the party's work would not be complete until it secured votes in the next election.

"But no one gets credit for an incomplete assignment. So, until you deliver the next election, until you deliver your wards, until you deliver the votes, before we can say thank you," he said.

Shettima questions opposition unity

Vice President Kashim Shettima used the occasion to question the ability of opposition politicians seeking to unseat Mr Tinubu to manage Nigeria's diverse interests, arguing that some had struggled to maintain unity within their own parties.

"Meanwhile, those offering to rescue Nigeria cannot keep their own political households intact," he said.

Mr Shettima asked how politicians who could not reconcile disagreements among party leaders would manage the competing interests of a country with more than 200 million people.

"So I ask, if reconciling a few party leaders defeats you, how will you reconcile the interests of over 200 million citizens?" he said.

He described the 2027 election as an opportunity for Nigerians to assess the competence, character and policy positions of those seeking the presidency.

The vice president also urged members of the campaign council to engage communities, listen to grievances and present the administration's case through sustained grassroots mobilisation.

"Every committee of the Presidential Campaign Council must earn its place through hard work, every community must hear our case, and every grievance must receive a patient hearing," he said.

Defending the administration's economic reforms, Mr Shettima said Mr Tinubu inherited an economy under severe fiscal pressure and made difficult decisions previous administrations avoided.

"President Bola Tinubu inherited immense expectations on an economy approaching fiscal catastrophe. He confronted the subsidy burden and the currency distortion that rewarded access above enterprise," he said.

He argued that the administration had prioritised long-term economic stability over immediate political popularity.

Akpabio cautions APC governors

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also addressed the political calculations surrounding the 2027 elections, warning APC governors against abandoning their states in pursuit of other political offices.

"For my brothers who are governors, I want you to know that you must not abandon your people," he said.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, urged the governors to complete their constitutionally permitted eight-year tenure before pursuing other positions.

"I did eight years as a governor. And the constitution says you should do eight years. There's no need for you to start eyeing another position that is not available," he said.

He said his experience in politics had taught him the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with the electorate.

"I have been in this business for over 25 years, and I always win. And why I always win is because I stand with people. Go and mend your clothes when they are not torn," he said.

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APC chairman urges campaign team to acknowledge challenges

In his welcome address, APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda urged the campaign council to acknowledge the challenges facing the federal government, explain the administration's record, and make the case for Mr Tinubu's re-election.

"We have made so much progress but must acknowledge where we have challenges while explaining the objectives, progress and continuing work of the administration," he said.

Mr Yilwatda said the campaign should combine an account of the government's achievements with an honest assessment of its shortcomings and a credible vision for the future.

He said the council must explain what the administration completed, what remains in progress, and what it intends to achieve if returned to office.

"Our responsibility is to explain clearly what has been completed, what is progressing and what remains to be done," he said.

He added that the party needed to show how its policies and investments would improve the daily lives of Nigerians.

The APC chairman said the party would seek another mandate for Mr Tinubu, arguing that the administration's reform agenda and development priorities deserved the chance to deliver more results.

The inauguration marked the formal launch of the APC's presidential campaign structure ahead of the 2027 general election, with party leaders urging members to defend the administration's record, strengthen grassroots mobilisation and secure support across the country.