Nigeria: 11th Senate Race - Akpabio Courts Tinubu, Warns Uzodimma Over Ambition

Governor Uzodimma of Imo State, the APC senatorial candidate for Imo West District for the 2027 elections, is reportedly aspiring to replace Godswill Akpabio as the president of the 11th Senate.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio openly asked President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday to support his bid for re-election as leader of the 11th Senate in 2027.

He also appealed to the president to discourage Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State from aspiring to replace him as Senate president.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Akpabio made the dramatic request at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at the State House, Abuja.

"Mr President, you already know that we (the National Assembly) are with you. Please, take the advice of Governor Soludo seriously. He (Soludo) said if the cloth is not torn, why try to amend it? If you try to amend it, you are going to tear the cloth," Mr Akpabio said to Mr Tinubu, in an apparent request for political support in the race for the leadership of the 11th Senate.

"If the National Assembly is so much with you, why not encourage them to come back and support you in your second term?"

Continuing, Mr Akpabio sent a veiled warning to Mr Uzodimma, cautioning him to concentrate on his current responsibilities as governor.

"And for my brothers who are governors, I want you to know: you must not abandon your people. I did eight years as a governor. The constitution says you should do eight years. There is no need for you to start eyeing another position that is not available," said Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State.

"I have been in this business for over 25 years, and I always win," he added.

Although Mr Akpabio did not mention Mr Uzodimma by name, his warning against governors eyeing other political offices was clearly targeted at the Imo governor, who is the APC senatorial candidate for Imo West District for the 2027 elections.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that Mr Uzodimma has perfected plans to resign as governor before his tenure expires and switch to the Senate if he wins the general election.

Mr Uzodimma's second term as governor will end in January 2028, while the 11th Senate is expected to be inaugurated in June 2027.

'I'll be on the ballot as senatorial candidate' - Uzodimma

Mr Uzodimma, the secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, told the gathering that the president's re-election bid was inseparable from the electoral fortunes of other APC candidates, including himself.

"Mr President, you will be on the ballot on 16 January 2027. But if we are honest with ourselves, so will we," he said.

"I will be on the ballot as a senatorial candidate. So, all of us. The challenge of re-electing Mr President is the challenge of re-electing every member of APC."

The governor urged party members to resolve internal disagreements and work together to secure victory.

"We must jettison every misgiving we have against each other. We must reconcile our differences. We must rally as one family behind the party and all the candidates," he said.

He added that the APC had an advantage ahead of the elections because of the "acceptance" of the party by Nigerians and Mr Tinubu's "record" in office.

"Mr President has made our task easier by giving us a record we can defend with pride," Mr Uzodimma said.

Senate presidency contest

The Senate presidency is decided by senators, not directly by the president or state governors. The outcome depends on the Senate's composition after the elections and contenders' ability to secure their colleagues' support. However, the president's support often plays a key role in who emerges as Senate president.

Mr Akpabio's call for continuity signals his preference to preserve the current legislative arrangement, with him as Senate president.

Mr Uzodimma's senatorial ambition, meanwhile, introduces another influential political figure into the contest for positions in the next Senate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I won't go everywhere with you, Tinubu tells campaign council

President Tinubu, while inaugurating the campaign council, said the council would coordinate campaign activities across states and local government areas, while he would concentrate on running the government.

"The responsibility of this office does not pause," the president declared.

"I will still make time to speak directly with Nigerians, even as you lead the campaign in the states and local government areas.

"So you will excuse me from going everywhere with you. We have bills to pay."

The APC Presidential Campaign Council, led by Director-General Abdulaziz Yari, is set to kick off its presidential campaign in Kaduna on 24 October.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, governors, top politicians, and APC youth and women groups, among other dignitaries, attended the event.