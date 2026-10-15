Liberian Media Delegation Seeks Stronger Professional Ties With China

Head of the Liberian media delegation to China, Bai Sama G. Best has called for stronger professional ties, sustained media cooperation, and expanded exchanges between Liberian and Chinese media institutions, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in addressing the rapidly changing global media landscape.

Best made the call while delivering remarks on behalf of the Liberian delegation at the opening ceremony of the Seminar on Media Communication Capability for Liberia, hosted by China's National Radio and Television Administration in Beijing on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

He said the seminar provides an important opportunity for Liberian journalists and media professionals to learn from China's experience in media development, digital innovation, multimedia journalism, and the integration of traditional and emerging communication technologies.

Best, Managing Director of the Liberian Observer Corporation and Vice President of the Publishers Association of Liberia, said the media industry is undergoing significant transformation driven by digital technology, changing audience habits, and new methods of producing and distributing information.

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He noted that these developments require media institutions to strengthen their professional capacity, embrace innovation, and explore opportunities for international cooperation.

According to Best, the Liberian delegation is particularly interested in understanding how Chinese media organizations are adapting to technological change, expanding their digital platforms, and improving their capacity to engage audiences across different communication channels.

He stressed, however, that meaningful cooperation must be reciprocal, allowing both countries to share experiences, exchange ideas, and learn from one another.

"Meaningful cooperation is a two-way street," Best said, underscoring the importance of building partnerships based on mutual respect, shared learning, and common professional interests.

He encouraged members of the delegation to approach the seminar with open minds, ask thoughtful questions, engage actively with their Chinese counterparts, and establish relationships that could continue beyond the training program.

Best expressed hope that the seminar would serve as a foundation for sustained professional exchanges, institutional partnerships, and future collaboration between media organizations in Liberia and China.

The Liberian delegation comprises 23 journalists and media professionals representing print, broadcast, and digital media. The group includes media executives, directors, editors, reporters, and technical personnel, reflecting the range of professional interests represented in Liberia's media sector.

Participating state-owned institutions include the Liberian Broadcasting System, The New Liberia, and journalists from the Office of the President of Liberia.

The delegation also includes representatives of independent newspapers, including The Inquirer, The New Republic, Women's Voices, The News, FrontPage Africa, The Independent, The New Dawn, and the Daily Observer.

Broadcast media organizations represented include Punch FM/TV, OKFM, Radio Maria, and LATA FM/TV. Digital media participants include DN News, Online Parrot, Reports 231, Jallah TV, Women's TV, and Evidence TV.

Kruah Thompson, Vice President of the Reporters Association of Liberia, is also part of the delegation, while Best represents the Publishers Association of Liberia.

The diversity of participating institutions provides an opportunity for journalists and media managers to exchange professional experiences and examine approaches to reporting, media management, technological development, and audience engagement.

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For Liberia, the seminar comes at a time when media organizations face growing demands to adapt to digital publishing, improve professional skills, and respond to changing patterns of news consumption. Exchanges with international counterparts can provide opportunities to examine new practices and identify approaches that may be relevant to the Liberian media environment.

Best said he hopes the knowledge and relationships developed during the seminar will contribute to stronger cooperation between the two countries and create opportunities for further training, professional development, and institutional collaboration.

He concluded by expressing appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the program and reaffirming the delegation's commitment to constructive engagement throughout the seminar.

"May the friendship between Liberia and China continue to grow stronger," he said.