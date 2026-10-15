Nigeria: Uch Resident Doctors Suspend Warning Strike

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has suspended its three-day warning strike and directed members to resume duty on Thursday.

The association announced the suspension in a memo issued to members and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Thursday.

The association's president, Dr Uthman Adedeji and general secretary, Dr Mary Awodiji, jointly signed the memo.

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"Sequel to the resolutions of the Emergency General Meeting (EGM), held on Thursday, Oct. 8, members are hereby informed that the 3-day warning strike has been completed.

"Consequently, work resumes today, Thursday, Oct. 15, by 8.00 a.m.," the memo said.

It enjoined all members to promptly resume at their respective duty posts, adding that congress would receive updates on stipulated timelines in the coming days.

NAN recalls that ARD-UCH embarked on the three-day warning strike on Monday over persistent electricity crisis and chronic water shortage at the College of Medicine axis of the hospital.

The association is demanding immediate restoration of electricity to the area, urgent repair of all faulty circuit breakers as backups, and uninterrupted electricity supply to every part of the hospital.

It also issued a seven-day ultimatum to UCH management from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, after which it said it might proceed with an indefinite strike should the demands remain unmet. (NAN)