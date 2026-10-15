Africa Must Change Its Approach to Debt - Speaker

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has called for a fundamental change in the African mindset, saying the continent cannot continue to "grow from the future to pay for the past".

He said a change in attitude was crucial to Africa's progress, particularly in addressing its debt burden and building sustainable economies.

Mr Bagbin, who is also the Chairman of the Global Initiative for Trade, Finance and Investment (GITFIC), made the call at the 10th Annual Conference of GITFIC in Accra yesterday. Read More.