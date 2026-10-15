Nigeria: Court Convicts 19 in Kebbi Over Terrorism, Illegal Firearms, Cable Vandalism

The convictions followed 17 months of police investigations and prosecutions involving terrorism, unlawful possession of firearms and electricity cable theft in Kebbi State.

The Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi has convicted 19 people of offences involving terrorism, unlawful possession of firearms and electricity cable vandalism, following investigations and prosecutions that lasted 17 months.

The Kebbi State Police Command disclosed the convictions in a statement its spokesperson, Bashir Usman, issued on Wednesday.

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The court, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Gakko, sentenced two men, Aliyu Hadari and Umar Uzzi, to 15 years' imprisonment on each of three counts involving terrorism, providing logistical support to an armed terrorist group and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

The offences were prosecuted under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The police said the two men were arrested along Yauri Road while travelling in a vehicle acquired to transport kidnapped victims to a forest hideout.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the vehicle and a Bajaj motorcycle to the federal government after finding that they were connected to the offences.

The police did not indicate whether the prison terms would run concurrently or consecutively.

Eleven convicted over illegal firearms

The court also convicted 11 people of unlawful possession of firearms, with prison sentences ranging from two to six years.

Among them was Ripin Liu, a Chinese national arrested with a locally made Beretta pistol. He was sentenced to six years' imprisonment with an option of a fine.

Mohammed Ibrahim, also known as Banki, received four years' imprisonment without an option of a fine, while Abubakar Siddi was sentenced to three years without an option of a fine.

Four others, Mohammed Bako, Bello Dantiye, Aliyu Dandaula and Abubakar Usman, received three-year prison sentences each, also without the option of a fine.

Buba Umaru, who was arrested in Bagudo Local Government Area after allegedly crossing from a neighbouring country with a locally fabricated pistol, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment.

John Zweme received two years and six months' imprisonment with an option of a fine, while Aliyu Bako and Sani Alaramma were each sentenced to two years, also with an option of a fine.

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The police recovered 11 firearms during the investigations, including locally fabricated pistols and dane guns.

The statement did not disclose the amounts of the fines imposed as alternatives to imprisonment.

Six jailed for cable theft

Six other people were convicted of vandalising and stealing electricity cables in Sakaba Local Government Area.

They are Sani Tanko, Ibrahim Hamza, Samson Sunday, Abdulrahman Isah, Adamu Musa and Masudu.

The police said the theft disrupted electricity supply to communities in the area.

The convicts received prison sentences ranging from three to eight years, although the command did not specify their individual terms.

The convictions followed police operations across Yauri, Bagudo, Sakaba and other parts of Kebbi State.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Hadejia, commended the investigators and prosecuting counsel for pursuing the cases over 17 months.

He also praised the trial judge and said the command would continue operations against terrorism, illegal firearms possession and vandalism of public infrastructure.

Mr Hadejia appealed to residents to report suspicious movements and activities, promising that the police would act on credible information.