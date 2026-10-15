Nigeria: Bandits Fleeing Zamfara Kill 5, Burn Houses in Niger

Minna — Five farmers have been killed, 18 people abducted, and houses and shops burnt in a series of attacks by suspected bandits in communities in Niger State.

The attacks occurred between October 9 and 12, 2026, in Fanga community in Mashegu Local Government Area (LGA), as well as Kigbere and Kokani communities in Borgu LGA.

The latest attack occurred in Fanga on Monday after the bandits allegedly demanded millions of naira in levies from residents who could not meet their demands.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A resident, who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said the attackers invaded the community in the afternoon, setting houses and shops on fire and killing five people.

"They set one of our trucks ablaze, broke into many shops and stole food items. They also abducted 18 people, including women and young children. Fanga has been completely deserted," he said.

The resident said the bandits had imposed levies on the community five times, but continued to attack it despite previous payments.

"Even after we have paid, they still come to attack us. This time, we have not been able to pay what they demanded, and they have insisted that if we want peace, we should raise the money and pay.

"Our children no longer go to school because of insecurity. We can no longer access our farms. We need government intervention," he added.

Meanwhile, residents of Rukukuje community in Rijau LGA fled their homes on Monday following reports of the movement of suspected bandits in the area.

A resident said some of those fleeing had moved to Rijau, the local government headquarters, while others crossed into neighbouring Zamfara State for safety.

He said the suspected bandits entered the area through a forest in Zamfara State in the afternoon.

Another resident said farmers fled after the armed men were sighted advancing towards their community.

A video circulating on social media showed women, children and elderly people wading through a river towards Shambo in search of safety.

They were seen carrying food items and other personal belongings as they fled the reported threat.

Some residents were also seen pushing their motorcycles through the water as they made their way out of the community.

Local sources said the reported movement of the suspected bandits triggered panic, forcing families to abandon their homes over fears of an attack.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Rijau axis of Niger State has faced growing security concerns, with suspected bandits operating across the border from Zamfara State, which has battled persistent banditry for years.

Despite repeated security operations aimed at flushing out the armed groups, rural communities continue to face threats that disrupt farming and force residents to flee their homes.

The spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, did not respond to a message sent to his phone seeking comment.