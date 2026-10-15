Nigeria: Ghanaian President - Govts Must Not Shift Unemployment Burden to Graduates

Governments in Nigeria and across African continent must take responsibility for creating an enabling environment for businesses rather than shifting the burden of unemployment to young graduates, President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana has said.

Mahama said while graduates must adapt to technological changes and create economic opportunities, governments must provide stable institutions, quality infrastructure and relevant education to enable enterprises to thrive.

He spoke at the maiden convocation of the University of Offa in Kwara State.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, the president said the graduating students were entering a period of extraordinary change.

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He said Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital technologies and climate change were reshaping professions, markets and economic planning across the world.

Mahama urged the graduates to develop the skills to identify problems, devise solutions and create value, rather than depend solely on certificates to secure paid employment.

"My first message to the graduating class is simple: Your certificate is a foundation. It is not a finish line," he said.

He stressed, however, that "encouraging graduates to become innovative and entrepreneurial should not absolve governments of their responsibility to tackle unemployment.

"Governments have a responsibility to create an enabling environment in which enterprises can flourish."

The president said governments must provide the necessary conditions for businesses to grow and generate decent jobs, while young people must continue learning, adapting to change and creating value.

He said the changing global economy required graduates to combine human judgement, creativity and integrity with the intelligent use of technology.

"Do not fear technology. Learn to use it responsibly and intelligently. The future will favour those who combine human judgement, creativity and integrity with the intelligent use of technology," he said.

Mahama also urged the graduates to look beyond Nigeria for business opportunities, citing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as an avenue for building enterprises and partnerships across the continent.

"Your market is not only Offa, Kwara or Nigeria, it's Africa and beyond. Go and build businesses. Build institutions. Build solutions. Build bridges between people and ideas. Create opportunities. Serve your communities. Lead with integrity," he said.

He called on governments, financial institutions, universities and the private sector to improve access to affordable finance, infrastructure and markets for young entrepreneurs.

He warned that encouraging enterprise without providing the necessary support would leave young people without the tools to succeed.

"It will be paradoxical for us to tell young Africans to become entrepreneurs but deny them access to finance, infrastructure and opportunity," he said.

The president also urged universities to move beyond producing graduates who could pass examinations by integrating entrepreneurship, digital skills, innovation and critical thinking into their programmes.

"Africa does not merely need intelligent people. It needs trustworthy people, those who honour their agreements," he said.

On the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria, Mahama said the two countries shared historical, commercial and cultural ties that could support stronger economic cooperation.

He urged their universities, businesses and young people to deepen collaboration and pursue opportunities across national borders, stressing that Africa would advance faster through cooperation.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kazeem Alagbe Gbolagade, said the university produced eight First Class graduates out of 140 graduands.

Fifty-four graduates earned Second Class Upper degrees, 76 obtained Second Class Lower degrees, while two graduated with Third Class honours.

The university, licensed in 2021, commenced academic activities in 2022 with two faculties and 10 programmes.

It has since expanded to four faculties and 17 academic programmes, with plans to introduce Law, Theatre Arts and Public Health.

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Gbolagade said student enrolment had grown from 81 in the 2022/2023 academic session to 640 newly admitted students in the 2026/2027 session.

He attributed the growth to the institution's emphasis on academic excellence, adherence to its academic calendar, information technology and entrepreneurship.

He also disclosed that the university was helping students register their businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission, with plans to introduce start-up grants for graduates to encourage them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

However, he identified inadequate infrastructure as a major challenge and appealed for support to develop additional student accommodation, a library complex, a 1,000-capacity lecture theatre and other facilities.

Addressing the graduating students, Mahama urged them to use their education to build businesses, strengthen institutions, develop solutions and create opportunities for their communities.