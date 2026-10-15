Chad: New Cameroonian Army Camps Alone Won't Secure Lake Chad

analysis

Much-needed military reinforcements against Boko Haram must be matched by sustained territorial control and well-coordinated operations.

Cameroon's Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo last month announced the formation of a Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) Lake Chad military unit in response to increasing jihadist violence in the Lake Chad region. Recent assaults in Darak, Bargaram and Hilé-Alifa have seen over 11 300 residents flee their homes.

While the new force may enhance immediate protection for civilians, its effectiveness hinges on achieving genuine territorial control and collaboration with neighbouring countries' defence and security forces.

BIR Lake Chad's establishment marks a significant development in a region where remote and under-resourced military outposts have long been a weak point in counter-terrorism efforts.

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Military bases at Bargaram and Hilé-Alifa were inaugurated last month to house the new force. Hilé-Alifa features the second-largest barracks for rapid intervention battalions, complete with dormitories, a battalion command post, a company command post, kitchens, fuel tank, garage, police station, gymnasium and medical centre. Bargaram has newly constructed dormitory blocks, a company command post and an infirmary.

During the inauguration of the Hilé-Alifa base, BIR General Coordinator Brigadier-General François Pelene said the new unit would be enhanced by establishing companies in Darak and Blangoua.

BIR Lake Chad's primary goal is to disrupt armed groups' logistical networks and prevent Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) from extending its north-east Nigerian stronghold into northern Cameroon. The new force also aims to establish a permanent presence in areas where jihadists have taxed locals, creating economic and logistical hubs for terrorist activity.

The intensification of operations against Boko Haram's ISWAP and Jama'tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS) factions is also intended to bring military forces closer to communities that have fled due to ongoing attacks. Bargaram has become a hotspot for military clashes and civilian assaults. Over three days in February, 668 households comprising 4 223 people left Bargaram and Darak to seek shelter in safer areas such as Blangoua and Hilé-Alifa.

The establishment of new bases and the BIR Lake Chad command post at Hilé-Alifa will streamline decision making and shorten the response time between alerts and interventions. This is important because armed groups often quickly retreat across the border to their bases in northeast Nigeria.

Deploying a force known for its rapid response capabilities in asymmetric combat, adaptability and significant firepower is a crucial response to terrorism. Guided by commanders familiar with the terrain, the militants use reconnaissance and kamikaze drones, and improvised explosive devices. BIR Lake Chad signals a shift from defence to rapid reaction against incursions.

But this transition also requires suitable naval resources to counter groups that have harnessed covert approaches, using papyrus tei-tei rafts combined with audacity, surprise and brutal attacks.

BIR Lake Chad's 1 000 personnel bolster the nearly 500 troops stationed in Makary and Blangoua. The latter are part of the Multinational Joint Task Force's (MNJTF) First Sector, headquartered in Mora, Cameroon. The MNJTF plans to reopen a post in Soueram, where its First Sector's joint battle group - formerly stationed in Wulgo, Nigeria - will be deployed. This group comprises amphibious, field artillery and airborne battalion troops.

With the addition of BIR Lake Chad, Cameroon now has four distinct military units engaged against Boko Haram: the 4th Joint Military Region, BIR Alpha Force, BIR Lake Chad and the Special Forces. Numerous other Cameroonian units operate under the MNJTF First Sector's command.

Alongside these military forces, efforts by the Directorate General for External Research, Cameroon's primary intelligence agency, as well as the police and gendarmerie, should be considered. Introducing the new force could further complicate the 'cacophony on the battlefield' - a term the media used to describe the lack of coordinated action by Cameroonian forces against Boko Haram.

So, beyond the challenges posed by the terrain - including flood zones, swamps, islands and informal waterways - a significant hurdle is coordinating efforts among the various actors involved in countering terrorism. The lack of a unified military command structure makes it hard to concentrate efforts and economise on forces, hampering a coherent response.

Tactical alignment with commanders on the ground is needed to prevent misunderstandings and avoid friendly fire incidents. At the operational level, the 4th Joint Military Region commander's role should be enhanced, with clearly defined responsibilities to prevent overlapping commands. Also, cooperation is needed between personnel under the armed forces' general staff and those supervised by Israeli contractors who report to the president.

Lastly, engaging with the armed forces of Nigeria, Niger and Chad deployed around Lake Chad is essential to addressing this regional challenge.

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During the inauguration of BIR Lake Chad's headquarters, the strategic alignment displayed by the 4th Joint Military Region, 4th Gendarmerie Region and MNJTF First Sector commanders, alongside government officials and local leaders, sends a strong message that coordination is vital.

Above all, the newly established force must be equipped with capabilities that extend its reach beyond its bases. This should ensure that the expansion of barracks and other military infrastructure does not result in some areas being poorly monitored.

In conjunction with ongoing civil-military initiatives, increased land and maritime patrols can provide a security presence in local communities, markets, waterways and lakes, and border areas. Such measures will prevent armed groups from retreating into Nigeria and rearming, and will also help restore the confidence and security needed for displaced civilians to return home.

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Raoul Sumo Tayo, Senior Researcher, Central Africa Observatory, ISS