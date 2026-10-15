Liberia: Chambers Justice Clinton-Johnson Crushes Motc Bankruptcy Ploy

Associate Justice in Chambers, Her Honor Ceaineh D. Clinton-Johnson, has rejected an apparent attempt by Monrovia Oil Trading Corporation (MOTC) to evade a US$3.2 million judgment through insolvency proceedings, ordering the company to deposit the full judgment debt before perfecting its appeal.

The directive was issued Tuesday, October 13, during a conference hearing concerning MOTC's challenge to the final judgment of Specialized Commercial Court Judge U-Jay W.H.S. Bright in its longstanding dispute with Ducor Petroleum Inc.

Justice Clinton-Johnson ordered MOTC to deposit US$3,244,100.78 into a court-designated escrow account before further action on its appeal. She said no action would be taken on signing, approval, or perfection of MOTC's appeal bond, already transmitted to the Supreme Court, until the entire amount is deposited.

The Justice reaffirmed that filing an appeal or petition for a Writ of Certiorari does not automatically stay execution of a money judgment. Under Chapter 42 of Liberia's Civil Procedure Law, a judgment debtor seeking a stay must provide adequate security through an approved indemnity bond or direct deposit.

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She ordered MOTC to deposit the full amount with the Commercial Court or provide a court-approved surety bond equivalent to 150 percent of the judgment, protecting Ducor Petroleum Inc. and its General Manager, Amos P.K. Brosius Sr.

Legal practitioners warned that failure to comply within the statutory period would allow Ducor to pursue attachment, execution, and garnishment against MOTC's assets.

The proceedings took a dramatic turn when MOTC's counsel, Heritage Partners & Associates, Inc. (HPA), disclosed that the company had filed a separate bankruptcy and insolvency application, reportedly granted by Commercial Court Chief Judge Eva Mappy-Morgan.

Mappy-Morgan has presided over the Ducor accounting case since 2013. Her earlier order unfreezing Ducor's accounts at LBDI and Ecobank Liberia preceded the disputed withdrawal of more than US$3 million. The Judiciary Inquiry Commission previously found her liable for an ethical breach for unilaterally ordering the escrow account unfrozen without all parties' consent.

A commercial lawyer argued that the bankruptcy filing was a tactical maneuver intended to shield MOTC from enforcement. Clinton-Johnson's directive reinforces the requirement for compliance with the escrow obligation pending appeal.

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The dispute began in 2013 as a Petition for Accounting. MOTC, owned by Belgian nationals Charles Carron and Krisman Leemans, initially alleged financial improprieties against Brosius.

On September 18, 2026, Judge Bright held MOTC liable for US$3,244,100.78 after reviewing financial records and finding the amount had been withdrawn from Ducor's LBDI escrow account following the controversial unfreezing order.

MOTC disputed liability, arguing that only US$212,704.30, representing checks deposited at Afriland First Bank Liberia, had been agreed to be escrowed.

The case may proceed to a full-bench hearing before the Supreme Court if MOTC perfects its appeal in compliance with the Chambers Justice's directive.