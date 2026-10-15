Nigeria: Police Arrest Six Suspects Over Murder, Kidnapping in Niger

The police say a commercial motorcyclist was beheaded and his motorcycle stolen

The police have arrested six suspects in separate operations over alleged murder, motorcycle theft and kidnapping in Niger State.

The police state command's spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

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He said officers attached to the Maikunkele Division, working with personnel of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), arrested Mohammed Ibrahim, 25, also known as Manga, in connection with the alleged murder of a commercial motorcyclist.

According to the police, Mr Ibrahim, a resident of Gusasse area in Bosso Local Government Area, allegedly hired Shehu Mohammed, 23, a commercial motorcyclist from Pai village, on 30 September to take him from Beji to Garatu village.

The police said that while returning from Garatu at about midnight, along the Gidan-Kwano-Maikunkele road, the suspect allegedly conspired with two accomplices, identified as Risku and another person, to attack the motorcyclist.

"The victim was attacked and beheaded, while his new Bajaj motorcycle was taken away by the assailants," the statement said.

The police said Mr Ibrahim confessed to his involvement during interrogation, adding that the stolen motorcycle and a cutlass were recovered from him.

The suspect remains in police custody, while efforts are ongoing to arrest his alleged accomplices.

Five arrested over kidnapping

In a separate operation, the police said they arrested five suspects over alleged involvement in kidnapping and ransom-related activities.

The suspects were identified as Abubakar Mohammed, 23, also known as Sidi; Aliyu Abubakar, 25, also known as Hiri; Legi Zangara, 20; Ibrahim Abubakar, 20; and Abubakar Musa, 20.

According to the statement, Mr Mohammed was arrested in Jebba on 28 September following intelligence reports linking him to kidnapping incidents.

The police alleged that he confessed to belonging to a gang led by a suspect identified as Gide, which operates around Ibbi village and uses the Ibbi forest as a hideout.

He reportedly admitted participating in about three kidnapping operations in which ransom was paid.

Mr Abubakar was arrested in Zugurma village on 30 September.

The police said preliminary investigations linked the suspect to a gang operating under a man known as Batijo around Gugu Forest in Kwara State.

The statement further alleged that he communicated with a person identified as Usman over plans to collect two AK-47 rifles from another suspect, Auta, for planned kidnapping operations in Niger State.

Mr Zangara, who was arrested near Macrean Bridge in Mashegu on 24 September, was also linked to a separate kidnapping case.

The police said he confessed to belonging to a seven-member gang allegedly contracted by a suspect identified as Dogo, who remains at large, to abduct a victim in August.

The gang reportedly collected N3.5 million as ransom before releasing the victim.

The remaining two suspects, Mr Ibrahim and Mr Musa, were allegedly members of another kidnapping group operating around Macrean Bridge in Mashegu.

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The police said the two men, who are from Kebbi State, allegedly travelled to Niger State to carry out criminal activities before returning to their home state.

They reportedly confessed to involvement in a kidnapping operation in which N3 million was collected as ransom before the victim was released.

The police said the five suspects were in custody and would be charged to court after investigations were concluded.

Police appeal for information

The Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, reaffirmed the command's commitment to combating violent crime and bringing suspected perpetrators to justice.

He urged residents to provide credible information to support crime prevention and the arrest of suspects.

The allegations against the suspects have not been tested in court.