Nigeria: Military Plane Crash - Igbokoda Communities Petition Tinubu

The communities noted that the petition was not intended to prejudge the outcome of ongoing investogations or to attribute liability, but was made in the public interest and on behalf of residents who may have been affected by the crash and its aftermath.

Communities in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, have petitioned President Bola Tinubu over environmental pollution occasioned by the crash of a Nigeria Air force plane in the area on 5 October.

The petition, which was signed by the Olu of Igbokoda, Afolabi Odidiomo, on behalf of the communities, was sent to the president through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The Chief of Air Staff, Nigerian Air Force, the Ministers of Defence and Environment, the Director-General, NESREA, Director-General, NEMA and the Governor of Ondo State were copied.

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The petition comes after over one week of search and rescue operations, which have failed to extract the bodies of all 25 people who were killed, from the swamp into which the plane plunged.

It also comes the same day the Ondo State Government directed its Ministries of Environment and Health to commence the fumigation of the water and the supply of clean water to the community as an immediate response to the suspected pollution of the water due to the crash.

The NAF ATR-42 aircraft

The agencies are also expected to provide nose masks and other health kits to protect the residents from any hazards that may arise from the crash.

The communities noted that the petition was not intended to prejudge the outcome of ongoing investogations or to attribute liability, but was made in the public interest and on behalf of residents who may have been affected by the crash and its aftermath.

They said beyond the immediate consequences of the accident, there are grave questions about the recovery of the aircraft and any human remains, the possible release of aviation fuel or other hazardous substances, and the effect on the surrounding waters, aquatic life and people whose livelihoods depend on them.

"Reports concerning submerged wreckage and possible fuel leakage have heightened these concerns. The actual extent of any contamination must be determined through proper investigation and scientific testing rather than assumption," the petition read in part.

"Our people should not be left to speculate about the safety of their waters or bear the consequences of any damage arising from an incident involving a federal government aircraft.

"The possibility that aviation fuel, lubricants or other substances may have entered the surrounding waters requires urgent attention.

"We therefore request an environmental assessment by competent and suitably qualified personnel, with the participation of the relevant federal and state authorities, to include:

a. Collection and laboratory analysis of water and sediment samples from the crash site and potentially affected locations.

b. Examination of the surrounding aquatic environment for evidence of contamination.

c. Assessment of any effect on fish, other aquatic organisms and fishing grounds.

d. Identification of any continuing source of contamination, including leakage from submerged wreckage.

e. Determination of whether the affected waters are safe for fishing, domestic use or other activities.

f. Recommendations for containment, clean-up and restoration to a safe condition.

"The findings, including test results, should be made available to the affected communities, subject to any lawful restrictions for genuine operational or security reasons."

The communities also demanded that until relevant tests are completed, residents should receive practical guidance on precautions in relation to potentially affected waters and aquatic products.

"We request that the relevant health and environmental agencies:

a. Assess any immediate or potential health risks arising from the incident.

b. Advise residents on the use of water and consumption of fish or aquatic products from affected areas.

c. Provide medical assessment and appropriate treatment for any person suspected of exposure-related illness.

d. Establish a channel for residents to report suspected health effects and obtain reliable information.

e. Arrange further monitoring where a continuing risk is identified," the petition said.

On the recovery of the aircraft human remains, the petitiion requested an update on the recovery operation, including the condition and location of any remaining wreckage and steps being taken to recover any outstanding human remains, with due regard to safety, environmental protection and preservation of evidence.

"Any human remains yet to be recovered should receive urgent and respectful attention," the petition stated.

The petitioners noted that Igbokoda residents depend on the waters in the area for their livelihood and requested an assessment of the actual economic consequences, such as identifying fishing grounds and economic activities affected by the crash or safety restrictions; determine persons whose activities have been interrupted or impaired; ascertain any verified loss of equipment, stock, income or property attributable to the incident and determine additional expenditure reasonably incurred as a result of the incident.

They further requested that if contamination is established, the relevant authorities should among other things, contain and remove any identified source of pollution; recover or safely secure wreckage to prevent further harm; clean up affected locations using appropriate methods; restore affected areas as far as reasonably practicable and monitor water quality after initial clean-up.

In demanding for compensation, the petitioners asked for a transparent, fair and accessible claims process for persons who can demonstrate loss or injury attributable to the incident, covering damage to property and equipment, loss of income, reasonable expenses, personal injury and other established losses recognised by law.

Summarising their demands, the communities said, "We respectfully request that the federal government, acting through appropriate institutions and in coordination with Ondo State Government -

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"i. Acknowledge this petition and designate the office to coordinate the response.

ii. Provide an update on the recovery of wreckage and human remains.

iii. Arrange an independent environmental assessment of the crash site and surrounding waters.

iv. Investigate fuel leakage or other contamination and contain any hazard.

v. Collect and analyse environmental samples and make findings available.

vi. Issue appropriate public health advice.

vii. Provide medical assessment and assistance to affected persons.

viii. Implement a clean-up and remediation plan if contamination is found.

ix. Establish follow-up monitoring.

x. Assess effects on local livelihoods.

xi. Establish a fair and accessible compensation claims process.

xii. Consider interim assistance for proven immediate hardship.

xiii. Appoint a liaison officer for Igbokoda and affected communities.

xiv. Provide periodic updates and a clear timetable.

xv. Ensure proper inter-agency coordination.

We respectfully request a substantive written response within thirty (30) days from receipt, including steps already taken, agency responsible for each outstanding task, measures for immediate risks, and a timetable. We recognise full investigation and remediation may take longer than 30 days."