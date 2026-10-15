Nigeria: Court Adjourns Mohbad's Son's DNA Case

The singer died on 12 September 2023.

The court handling the paternity dispute over Liam, the son of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa "Mohbad" Aloba, has adjourned the case until 16 November.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that an Ikorodu Magistrates' Court approved three DNA tests in February following renewed demands by the singer's father, Joseph Aloba, for a court-supervised examination to establish his grandson's paternity.

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The court directed two facilities in the United Kingdom and another in the United States to conduct the tests. Representatives of the Aloba family and Wunmi, Mohbad's widow, were present during the collection of samples.

In a video that went viral on Thursday, the family's lawyer, Oladayo Ogungbe, appeared alongside Mr Aloba to explain the latest developments. He said the court postponed the proceedings after the family raised concerns about the proposed testing arrangements.

Mr Ogungbe said the court had assigned a newly appointed officer to address the family's objections to the selected testing facility.

He also questioned the testing centre's suitability, particularly because its director had allegedly featured in an earlier request relating to DNA testing.

Mr Ogungbe said: "What came up in court today is not the regular DNA; it is the reportedly secret DNA that was found by the other party while our own was still ongoing.

"We have filed a motion to be joined as an interested party, and the motion has now been adjourned to 16th of November 2026."

New welfare officer

Mr Ogungbe said the court had appointed another officer, who heard the family's concerns and pledged to look into the matter before reporting back to them.

He added that the family would hold off on further action until it received her response.

According to him, the officer had clarified certain issues, but her explanations had not allayed the family's concerns.

"However, the court has now appointed a new welfare officer. I don't want to mention her name for private purposes. We met with her; she made a good impression, and she explained several things to us.

"And we made it known to her because a centre was picked in Lagos for the DNA. We have our reservation with respect to the director of that centre, who was the same person who conducted Mohbad's former autopsy

Demands

According to the lawyer, the family sought clarification on the centre's role in the process, particularly whether it would conduct the test or transfer the collected samples to another laboratory.

He added that they wanted details about the sample collection location, how the samples would be handled and how long it would take to deliver them to the laboratory.

"If the welfare officer at the centre can guarantee us, one, the procedure for taking the sample, the chain of custody, because it is clear they don't do tissue-based DNA. They are merely a collection centre. They merely collect samples. So we want to be sure which particular laboratory overseas they want to transfer the sample to. What is the timeline for taking the sample and sending it?

"Because during the coroner inquest, it took more than six, eight months before the sample that was taken was transferred to the purported place that was used to conduct the autopsies. And unfortunately, Aloba wrote to them, and they said they never received any sample related to Mohbad", Mr Ogungbe said.

Mr Ogungbe also called for openness in the process, emphasising that the samples must be handled appropriately and the test's reliability protected.

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Backstory

The singer died on 12 September 2023, aged 27, and was laid to rest a day later. His body was exhumed nine days after his burial for an autopsy intended to help determine the cause of death.

However, three years later, questions surrounding his death remain unanswered. Outstanding issues include a paternity dispute involving his son, Liam, and disagreements over control and administration of his properties.

These unresolved matters have held up his final burial. The singer's father has repeatedly said he will not bury his son until the cause of death is determined.

He continues to demand justice and answers about the events that preceded Mohbad's death.