Nigeria: Zamfara Empowers 300 Youths With Skills, Starter Packs

The Zamfara State Government has graduated 300 indigenes trained under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), with each beneficiary receiving a starter pack to establish a business.

The programme was implemented in partnership with the European Union (EU), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and other development partners to promote sustainable livelihoods and economic empowerment.

The Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abubakar Nakwada, disclosed this in a statement on his social media platform after attending the graduation ceremony alongside Deputy Governor Mani Mummuni.

Nakwada said the initiative reflected Governor Dauda Lawal's administration's commitment to equipping young people with practical skills and resources to become self-reliant.

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He said the administration regarded skills acquisition as a sustainable approach to tackling unemployment and improving the economic well-being of residents.

"Skills acquisition is a sustainable means of empowerment and livelihood. The state government will therefore continue to equip young people with relevant skills and capital to become self-reliant and productive members of society," he said.

The SSG explained that the starter packs were intended to help beneficiaries establish businesses in their respective areas of training and contribute to the state's economic growth.

The graduation ceremony attracted government officials, representatives of development partners and beneficiaries who completed various vocational and enterprise-based training programmes.

The state government said it would continue to strengthen partnerships with local and international organisations to expand youth empowerment opportunities and improve livelihoods across Zamfara.