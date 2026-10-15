Nigeria: Group Urges Police to Obey Court Order On Reinstatement of 455 Officers

A human rights group, Defenders of Nigerian Citizens (DNC), has urged the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to comply with court orders on the reinstatement of 455 senior police officers who were compulsorily retired from service.

The group called on the Inspector-General of Police and other relevant authorities to ensure the full reinstatement and posting of the affected officers after completing their ongoing induction course in Jos, Plateau State.

The officers, who are graduates of Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Courses 18, 19 and 20 of the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano, were compulsorily retired by the police authorities but subsequently secured court orders for their reinstatement.

The group also noted that the National Industrial Court, sitting in Abuja, recently set aside an interim injunction obtained by Advocacy for Human Rights and Cultural Values for Development Initiatives against the reinstated officers.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, DNC Coordinator, Aliu Adeifa, expressed concern over the pace of implementation of the court orders, noting that the officers had only been sent for an induction course.

"We at DNC are observing some developments going on in the Nigeria Police Force over the reinstatement of some senior officers. We observe that the force has not taken any serious action on the matter other than sending the concerned officers for an induction course in Jos, Plateau State," the statement read.

Adeifa said the group expected the police authorities to ensure the officers were fully reinstated, posted to their respective duties and paid their outstanding entitlements after the course.

"The Appeal Court has ruled on this matter, the Industrial Court has ruled on this matter. We don't want anything other than full reinstatement and posting. All their entitlements must also be paid to them after the course," he said.

The group urged the police authorities to respect the court decisions and avoid any action that could frustrate their implementation.

It, however, suggested that officers who were above 60 years of age or already receiving pensions could be excluded from the process, while those covered by valid court judgments should be allowed to complete the induction course and resume duty.

"If the number is too high, instead of packing everybody together, the police can remove those of them that are above 60 years and those that are already on pension and let those with valid court judgment complete the course and get their posting," the statement added.

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Beyond the reinstatement dispute, DNC appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the welfare of police personnel, citing concerns over remuneration, logistics, housing and other welfare packages.

The group said improved welfare conditions would boost officers' morale and productivity, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively in protecting lives and property.

"Our findings show that the police force is facing serious challenges, particularly in the area of welfare. They need good remuneration, sound logistics, housing and other welfare packages," the statement said.

It urged the federal government to extend to the police the kind of welfare support provided to the Nigerian Army, adding that better working conditions for officers were necessary for a safer Nigeria.