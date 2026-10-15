Ghana: Court to Rule On Wontumi's Bail Application On November 4

An Accra High Court has set November 4, 2026, to rule on the bail application filed by the former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The bail application is pending his appeal against a 20-year jail sentence.

The court fixed the date after hearing arguments from both counsel for the applicant and the prosecution.

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Chairman Wontumi is seeking bail pending the determination of his appeal challenging the conviction and sentence.

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The court will deliver its ruling on whether to grant the bail application on November 4.

The Conviction

On July 20, 2026, an Accra High Court presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay convicted Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, on 6 illegal mining-related charges.

He was found guilty of assigning mineral rights without ministerial approval and intentionally facilitating an unlicensed mining operation, contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended, in connection with Akonta Mining Company Limited's operations on the Samreboi concession in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

The law provides a custodial sentence of 15 to 25 years for those offences. The court sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 penalty units [GH¢120,000]. The court said failure to pay the fine will attract an additional 3-year term, to run concurrently.

His company, Akonta Mining Company Limited, was also fined after the court considered mitigating circumstances.

Current Bail Application

His legal team filed a bail application pending appeal in August 2026. The application was first scheduled for August 19 but was adjourned. Today, October 15, 2026, the court heard arguments from both sides and fixed November 4, 2026 to rule on whether to grant bail.

The defence argues he is not a flight risk, respected all bail terms before conviction, and that his appeal has 19 grounds with strong prospects of success. The State, represented by Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, opposed bail, arguing he poses a flight risk and that his grounds do not meet the exceptional circumstances threshold for bail after conviction.

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Other Cases Pending

Despite the 20-year sentence, he still faces two other major cases:

A Ghana Exim Bank case where he, together with Wontumi Farms Limited and another accused, allegedly obtained over GH¢14.3 million between 2018 and 2022 under false pretences for a farming project, using forged documents, leading to losses exceeding GH¢30 million.

Charges include defrauding by false pretences, uttering forged documents, money laundering and causing financial loss to the state.