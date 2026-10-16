Nigeria: Governors, Federal Ministry of Education, Others to Host Education Summit in Abuja From December 8 to 10

Abuja — State governors in conjunction with the Committee of States' Commissioners of Education in Nigeria (COSCEN), and collaboration with Federal Ministry of Education (FME) will host the 2026 Nigeria Education Forum (NEF) on December 9 and 10 at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja.

The summit with state governors, ministers of education, commissioners of education, development partners, education experts and other stakeholders expected to attend to discuss measures to improve Nigeria's education system.

The Nigeria Education Forum 2026 with the theme "Education Import: Transforming Nigeria Education System for Local Impact and Global Competitiveness" will convene key education stakeholders to explore innovative solutions to sector challenges.

According to a statement, "the NEF 2026 will facilitate reflection on creative solutions to address the subnational education sector's pressing challenges, focusing on foundational learning deficits and weak skills alignment, rising education import and capital flight, limited research productivity and innovative ecosystem, education financing constraints and sustainability risks, access, equity and regional disparities, governance fragmentation and institutional capacity gaps.

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"Education experts will also discuss how to adapt effective international practices to Nigeria's education needs and challenges, raise pupils' and students' academic performance, and equip young Nigerians for changing workplace demands".

The forum noted that Nigeria's youthful and growing population makes education reform increasingly urgent.

The NEF further said that "About 43 per cent of Nigerians are under the age of 14, while the country's population is projected to approach 400 million by 2050. The growing youth population could contribute to economic growth if they acquire relevant knowledge and skills.

"However, several challenges continue to limit this potential, including inadequate funding, unequal access, poor performance in basic literacy and numeracy, and a gap between graduates' qualifications and the skills employers require.

"The World Bank's Human Capital Index estimates that a child born in Nigeria today will achieve about 37 per cent of their potential productivity, compared with approximately 45 per cent in Sub-Saharan Africa.", the organisers stated.

According to the statement, "The COVID-19 pandemic also worsened existing problems with pupils' learning, leaving many children struggling with basic reading and numeracy. These deficiencies can undermine further education and employment prospects.

"Nigeria must also create opportunities for the estimated 3.5 million people entering the labour force annually. With job creation under pressure and employers reporting skills shortages, education needs to prepare learners not only for existing jobs but also for emerging industries and changing workplace demands."

Accordingly, the statement said, "NEF 2026 will examine how curricula, teaching methods and training programmes can better equip learners with digital, technical, analytical, and problem-solving skills. Participants will consider how schools, vocational institutions and universities can respond to artificial intelligence, automation, and other technologies.

"NEF 2026 summit will also examine "Education Import" and the implications of Nigerians seeking educational opportunities abroad, including the funds spent on tuition, accommodation, and related costs.

"Reports referencing Central Bank of Nigeria data indicate that Nigerians spent about $1.39 billion on foreign education in the first half of 2025, with expenditure estimated at $11.1 billion between 2020 and mid-2025.

"While overseas study can provide valuable exposure and international experience, the spending has prompted concerns about the quality, capacity, and competitiveness of local institutions.

"The forum will explore how Nigeria can adapt successful global education practices to local needs while improving classrooms, laboratories and other learning facilities, academic programmes, research facilities, and links between education providers and industry.

"The aim is not to discourage international education but to promote partnerships that strengthen local institutions and benefit learners. Research collaboration, international partnerships, and engagement with Nigerians in the diaspora can build local capacity, drive innovation, and expand student opportunities.

"State governments, which play a key role in aligning local priorities with national goals and sharing successful education strategies, will also be central to the discussion.

"The summit will address five priority areas: education quality, skills, and employability; research, innovation, and global academic visibility; education financing and sustainability; inclusion and human capital development; and governance and system strengthening.

"Discussions will span basic and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training, higher education, informal learning, and lifelong learning.

"The summit will also discuss research and innovation, including ways to improve research funding and help universities translate findings into products, services, and solutions to real-world problems.

"Participants will also consider how public funding can be complemented by private investment, public-private partnerships, domestic resource mobilisation and more efficient spending.

"The objective is to ensure resources improve facilities, teaching and learning outcomes through effective allocation, monitoring, and use. Participants will also examine barriers preventing some children from accessing education.

"The forum will consider measures to reduce barriers linked to poverty, gender, disability, insecurity, and geographical location, particularly for girls, vulnerable groups and children in underserved or conflict-affected communities.

"Lifelong learning will also feature as a means of helping people update their skills, adapt to economic changes, and improve their employment prospects.

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"The governance discussion will examine how stronger coordination among government institutions, effective leadership, reliable data, and transparent monitoring can improve policy implementation.

"Developing sound policies is important, but progress also depends on clear responsibilities, consistent evaluation, and accountability for results.", the statement stated.

The organisers and partners said they expect NEF 2026 will produce policy commitments from federal and state authorities, strengthen public-private partnerships, expand international collaboration, identify scalable education innovations, and increase investment in priority areas.

"Accountability frameworks are also expected to help stakeholders monitor progress and measure results. NEF 2026 aims to build support for reforms beyond the two-day summit. Its impact will ultimately depend on whether discussions translate into practical actions, sustained investment, and effective implementation.

"For Nigeria, improving education is essential to providing children with a strong foundation, preparing young people for meaningful employment, and promoting research, innovation, and long-term economic growth.

"The forum offers stakeholders an opportunity to agree on practical solutions that strengthen local institutions and enable Nigerian learners and graduates to compete", the statement said.