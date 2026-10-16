Liberia: Rural Women's Land Rights Take Center Stage At Liberia Forum

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has opened a three-day national celebration and action forum for rural women in Buchanan, putting land rights and economic opportunity at the center of the national agenda.

The forum began Tuesday, ahead of Liberia's National Women's Day celebration. The ministry is organizing it with ForumCIV, the National Rural Women Structure, the National Alliance for Women Land Rights and other partners.

Participants will discuss policy dialogue, accountability, evidence-based advocacy, access to justice, productive land use, recognition of practical skills, and national commitments to advancing rural women's rights.

This year's celebration is being held under the theme "Celebrating Rural Women, Securing Land Rights, and Advancing Resilient Livelihoods."

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Rural women make up a large share of Liberia's farming workforce and are central to household food security. Yet they often face barriers to owning or controlling the land they work, as well as limited access to justice, credit and markets.

Liberia's Land Rights Act, signed into law in 2018, recognizes customary land ownership. Advocates say turning that recognition into secure land rights for women in practice remains a challenge.

Welcoming participants, Grand Bassa County Superintendent Karyou Johnson called the county's hosting of the celebration a historic milestone. He said rural women sustain families, contribute to national food production and keep agricultural activity going despite persistent obstacles.

"Rural women are the backbone of Liberia," Johnson said.

He said the forum offers a timely opportunity to confront those obstacles, particularly in securing land rights. "Land rights are not a favor; they are a right," he said.

Johnson also pointed to his administration's record of support. He said that in his first budget period, the county provided direct financial and agricultural assistance to rural women's groups across its districts. In the second budget period, he said, support continued with a focus on inclusion and contributions to programs designed to benefit rural women.

Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Atty. Laura Golakeh, serving as the guest speaker, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to working with rural women across Liberia's 15 counties to advance their priorities and development agenda.

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Golakeh said the ministry recognizes the contribution rural women make to their communities, families and the country's overall stability. She acknowledged the challenges they face and welcomed their calls for greater access to opportunities, resources and support.

She also stressed the need to strengthen rural women's organizational structures so their concerns are communicated and addressed effectively. A coordinated structure, she said, would allow the ministry and its partners to engage rural women more effectively nationwide and work together on solutions.

Over the three days, rural women and other stakeholders are expected to discuss practical measures for strengthening land rights, expanding economic opportunities and promoting resilient livelihoods. Organizers say the forum also aims to encourage stronger accountability and national commitments to improving the social and economic conditions of rural women in Liberia.