Nigeria: Police Arrest 24 Suspected Cultists, Rescue Abducted Teenager in Operations Across 10 States

The police also reported the killing of a suspected kidnapper in Kebbi and the detention of an officer following a fatal shooting in Ogun State.

The police have arrested 24 suspected cultists in Anambra State and rescued a 16-year-old abductee in Kaduna State, among other operations reported across 10 states.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, disclosed the developments in an operational update issued on Thursday, 15 October.

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In Anambra, detectives arrested 24 additional suspects over their alleged involvement in a cult clash, following information obtained from suspects already in custody.

The police said two sharpened machetes were recovered, while investigations continued at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Awka.

In Kaduna, police operatives working with military personnel and local vigilantes raided a bandits' camp in Gwagwada and rescued a 16-year-old abductee.

The teenager was medically examined, found to be in stable condition and reunited with his family, according to the police.

In Kebbi, police officers and vigilantes confronted about 10 suspected kidnappers during an attempted abduction, killing one of them.

The police said a locally made double-barrelled gun was recovered at the scene, while efforts continued to arrest the fleeing suspects.

In Katsina, police tactical teams responded to a farmland trespass incident involving armed migrant herders.

The police said the group was dispersed, one suspect arrested, and two cows and four sheep recovered.

In Osun, detectives arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man who was allegedly pushed into a well during an altercation.

Two occupants of a house were also arrested for questioning in Ekiti after a woman was found dead with injuries at her residence.

In Ogun, a police officer was arrested, disarmed and detained following a shooting at a company's premises that left a local security guard dead and another person injured.

The police did not disclose the officer's identity or explain the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The case is being investigated by the SCID in Abeokuta.

In Kano, officers recovered an abandoned pump-action rifle along Kasuwar Dogo Village in Ranka after receiving information from a member of the public.

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Police teams in Jigawa also responded to an attack on farmers, prompting the suspected attackers to flee into nearby mountains.

The police said they maintained patrols in the area to prevent further attacks.

In Akwa Ibom, the command provided security during former President Goodluck Jonathan's visit to Uyo. The police said the visit was peaceful and that patrols and other security operations continued.

The police did not specify the dates of the individual incidents or provide details of any charges filed against the suspects.