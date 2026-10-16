Ghana: Protect Nature to Safeguard Livelihoods - Deputy Minister

STAKEHOLDERS at a panel discussion on the Africa Climate Dialogue have called on African countries to protect and restore natural ecosystems to mitigate the effects of climate change and safeguard livelihoods.

They said activities such as illegal mining, deforestation and pollution were degrading the environment and making it increasingly difficult for communities to cope with climate-related challenges.

The virtual event, held yesterday, was on the theme: "Scaling Nature-Based Solutions for Climate Resilience, Green Growth and Just Transition in Africa".

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It brought together policymakers, technical experts, academics, civil society organisations and private sector representatives to explore practical ways of integrating nature-based solutions into Ghana's sustainable development agenda.

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The event was organised by the Africa Centre for Nature-Based Climate Action (AC4NCA), a civil society organisation that promotes nature-based solutions through policy advocacy, research, environmental education, governance and youth-led climate action.

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, said forests, wetlands, mangroves and other natural ecosystems played important roles in tackling climate change, protecting biodiversity and supporting livelihoods.

He explained that forests absorbed carbon dioxide, wetlands helped reduce flooding, while mangroves protected coastlines from erosion and provided breeding grounds for fish.

"We must recognise the value of nature and protect it because our livelihoods and future depend on it," he said.

Mr Gyan-Mensah warned that the destruction of those ecosystems threatened the livelihoods of people who depended on farming, fishing and other natural resources.

He, therefore, urged African countries to invest in forest restoration, wetland protection, mangrove rehabilitation and sustainable agricultural practices to strengthen their response to climate change.

He stressed that such interventions must go beyond policies and discussions to deliver practical benefits to communities.

"Our efforts must move beyond discussions and policies to actions that bring real benefits to the people in our communities," he added.

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Mr Gyan-Mensah also emphasised the need to involve local communities in decisions on the management and conservation of natural resources.

He said providing sustainable livelihood opportunities for people who depended on those resources would encourage them to protect the environment without losing their sources of income.

The European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Rune Skinnebach, urged individuals and institutions to bridge the gap between human activities and nature to protect the environment for future generations.

He said protecting nature required a change in how people understood and interacted with the environment.

Mr Skinnebach called for greater efforts to encourage people to adopt practices that conserved natural resources.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY

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