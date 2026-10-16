Nigeria: Abdullahi Wins Presidency As Court Battle, Protests Cloud Election - NBBF

Mustapha Abdullahi secured 40 votes to defeat Olumide Oyedeji, but withdrawals, allegations of electoral manipulation and a pending court case have cast a shadow over the Nigeria Basketball Federation's leadership transition.

Mustapha Abdullahi, Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, has been elected president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) after a disputed election in Abuja on Thursday, with his victory coming amid allegations of irregularities and protests by rival candidates.

Mr Abdullahi secured 40 of the 48 votes cast at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, defeating former D'Tigers captain Olumide Oyedeji, who received eight votes.

Former Nigerian international Ejike Ugboaja received no votes, while another presidential aspirant, Igoche Mark, withdrew from the contest a day before the election, citing concerns about the fairness and credibility of the process.

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Mr Ugboaja also walked out of the proceedings after voting began, alleging that the process had been hijacked in favour of Mr Abdullahi. The election nevertheless continued, producing a new president for the federation.

The outcome followed a petition dated 12 October, in which Mr Mark, Mr Oyedeji and Mr Ugboaja asked President Bola Tinubu to direct the National Sports Commission (NSC) to halt the election and investigate alleged breaches of the NBBF constitution.

In the letter made available to PREMIUM TIMES, the three aspirants accused outgoing president Musa Kida of compromising the process to favour Mr Abdullahi. They also alleged that more than 15 state basketball association chairmen and representatives had been removed and replaced shortly before the election.

The allegations have not been independently established. Mr Kida and Mr Abdullahi have not responded to the claims made in the petition either.

Election proceeds amid legal challenge

The controversy surrounding the election extended beyond the withdrawals and allegations at the congress.

A Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned a suit challenging the legality of the NBBF elective congress until 3 November, allowing the election to proceed while the legal challenge remained pending.

The suit was filed by former D'Tigers coach Ayodele Bakare against the NBBF and the NSC. Mr Bakare, who was disqualified from contesting the presidency after submitting his nomination forms after the deadline, is challenging the validity of the extraordinary congress held in Yola, Adamawa State.

The election also followed a directive from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) that the NBBF conclude its board election by 15 October. The deadline formed part of the process for ending Mr Kida's tenure and installing a new administration.

Mr Kida, who led the federation from 2017, had earlier said he would not seek a third term, bringing his eight-year administration to an end.

At the congress, NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko urged candidates and other basketball officials to put their differences aside and work together after the election.

"Today is the day to show that we are for basketball. Whatever it is, let's put the ball to a stop here and see how we can move forward together as one family," Mr Dikko said.

Who is this new NBBF president?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Abdullahi is a chartered engineer and a member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. He began doctoral research at the University of Manchester in 2016, initially enrolling for an MPhil before advancing to a PhD.

He holds a master's degree from the University of Salford's School of Computing, Science and Engineering and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Kano University of Technology, Wudil.

His research interests include acoustic engineering, particularly computational and experimental studies of acoustic wave propagation and its applications. His professional experience also includes more than six years at Nigeria's National Space Research and Development Agency, where he worked in space technology.

Personal milestones

Mr Abudullahi has described his election as the culmination of a longstanding personal connection with basketball, recalling that he once borrowed money to buy a pair of shoes to pursue the sport as a young boy growing up in northern Nigeria.

"As a young boy growing up in Northern Nigeria, my basketball journey began on grassroots courts, driven by a passion so strong that I once had to borrow money to buy a pair of basketball shoes," he wrote in a Facebook post after his election.

He said the presidency represented a responsibility to develop the game and create opportunities for young people.

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"This is more than a personal milestone; it is a call to serve and a commitment to the future of Nigerian basketball," he added.

Mr Abdullahi has pledged to work with basketball officials and other groups to expand grassroots participation, improve facilities and strengthen domestic competitions. His administration is also expected to address concerns about player welfare, funding and the organisation of the domestic game.

Ugo Udezue was elected vice-president unopposed, having emerged as the sole candidate for the position.

Challenges ahead

The new president takes over a federation whose national teams have recorded notable international successes, particularly the women's team, D'Tigress.

Unfortunately, the domestic basketball structure continues to face questions over funding, competitions and development pathways.

Improving on past performances will require consistent player development, effective administration and support for domestic competitions.

Mr Abdullahi's immediate challenge, however, will also be to address the divisions exposed by the election and build confidence among officials and other members of the basketball community who questioned the process.