Nigeria: APC Proposes 12-State Campaign Tour for Tinubu Ahead of 2027 Elections

President Bola Tinubu is expected to appear at APC presidential campaign rallies in 12 states between October 2026 and January 2027 under a proposed nationwide mobilisation programme ahead of the 2027 elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has proposed a nationwide campaign rally schedule covering the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The proposed campaign is scheduled to begin in Kaduna on 24 October 2026 and end with a grand rally in Lagos on 9 January 2027.

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The itinerary lists 12 states where President Bola Tinubu is expected to appear for the APC's presidential campaign rallies as the party seeks to mobilise support across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kaduna is listed as the starting point of the proposed nationwide campaign tour, with Mr Tinubu expected to attend the opening rally in the state on 24 October 2026.

From Kaduna, the President is expected to appear at the APC campaign rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on 7 November, followed by Jos, Plateau State, on 14 November and Ibadan, Oyo State, on 21 November.

Mr Tinubu is then scheduled to appear at rallies in Maiduguri, Borno State, on 25 November, Enugu, Enugu State, on 28 November, and Bauchi, Bauchi State, on 29 November.

The President is also expected to campaign in Sokoto, Sokoto State, on 4 December, Asaba, Delta State, on 12 December, and Kano, Kano State, on 17 December.

In January 2027, Mr Tinubu is expected to appear at the APC rally in Yola, Adamawa State, on 4 January before the proposed campaign tour concludes with a grand rally in Lagos on 9 January.

According to the APC, the proposed itinerary is designed to cover the country's six geopolitical zones, with the party focusing on grassroots mobilisation, party unity and engagement with Nigerians.

"From North to South, East to West, the focus remains on grassroots mobilisation, party unity and meaningful engagement with Nigerians," the party said.

However, the APC said the schedule is subject to adjustments.