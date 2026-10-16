Liberia: Mysteries Unfolding - From Kakata to Fish Town, Mysterious Deaths and Unconsciousness

What citizens have described as unfolding mysteries have struck two localities in Kakata, Margibi County and Fish Town, River Gee County, with the Fish Town incident being the latest and most distressing.

Early Thursday morning, Fish Town was thrown into confusion, wailing and tension after one member of a family of four was found dead and three others unconscious in their home in the Lawrenceville Community.

According to our correspondent in River Gee, the bizarre incident drew an early morning crowd to the scene as residents rushed to get a glimpse of what was unfolding. The deceased has been identified as Theophilus Teh who reportedly died at the Fish Town Referral Hospital where he and three other family members were rushed after being discovered unconscious inside their residence.

Community members said concerns arose after the Teh family had not been seen hours into the day, prompting neighbors to raise an alarm. Residents subsequently entered the house and found all four family members unconscious.

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They were urgently transported to the Fish Town Referral Hospital for emergency medical attention where, despite efforts to resuscitate him, Teh was pronounced dead minutes later at the hospital, sources said.

The remaining three family members, whose identities have not been officially disclosed, were still unconscious and receiving treatment at the same facility as of Thursday.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, with no confirmed information on what caused the four family members to lose consciousness.

Community members have been unable to explain what happened inside the residence before the discovery.

As of Thursday, police had not issued an official statement, and it remains unclear whether authorities have launched a formal investigation.

The cause of death and the unconsciousness of the other family members is yet to be determined up to press time.

The Fish Town incident follows a similar mysterious occurrence in Kakata, Margibi County, where three people, including a woman and her son, were found unresponsive inside a small shop in Telecom Community, early Sunday, leaving residents in shock.

According to journalist Emmanuel Degleh, the victims were identified as Nancy Tengbeh, popularly known as Aunty K, a local food vendor; her son, Abel Flomo; and a neighbor, David Sao, the three who were the only people that reportedly slept in the shop overnight.

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Police officers who rushed to the scene found them unresponsive and took them to C.H. Rennie Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Just as the Fish Town incident, the circumstances surrounding those deaths also remain unclear, with authorities yet to establish an official cause.

But some community members have speculated that exhaustion or possible carbon monoxide inhalation may have contributed, noting that Tengbeh had reportedly been cooking bitterball on a charcoal stove inside the shop.

However, no verified evidence has established a link between the cooking activity and the deaths.As of Sunday, police had also not issued an official statement on the Kakata incident.

Two counties, two similar mysteries, and families left with more questions than answers. Residents in both communities are now calling on health and police authorities to conduct thorough investigations and provide clarity to calm growing fear.