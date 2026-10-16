Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Petrol Tanker Explodes in Benin

Ten injured victims were reportedly taken to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital for treatment, while bodies were deposited at the hospital's mortuary.

Many people are feared dead and several others injured on Thursday, following an inferno caused by a fallen petrol tanker that spilled its contents in the Oluku area of Benin, Edo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. when the tanker attempted a U-turn near Oluku Market, fell and spilled fuel onto the road and adjoining drainage channels.

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Eyewitnesses told NAN that residents and passers-by rushed to scoop the spilled petrol into gallons and buckets before security operatives arrived to cordon off the area.

One of the eyewitnesses, Obasogie Felix, said a resident had scooped petrol into a 25-litre jerry can, strapped it to his motorcycle and ridden off, unaware that the container was leaking.

"The man brought a 25-litre gallon and scooped fuel. He tied the gallon to his bike and was riding off, not knowing that it was leaking.

"Suddenly, we saw a spark and an inferno started," Mr Felix said.

Another eyewitness said the tanker owner brought another tanker to evacuate the remaining fuel before the explosion occurred, leaving several people severely burnt and others injured.

The witness, who said he was also scooping fuel, recounted how a soldier warned him of the danger shortly before the tanker burst into flames.

"I was also among those who were scooping the fuel. I escaped by whiskers.

"It was a soldier who called me and drew my attention to the fact that it was sunny and the way people rushed to scoop the fuel may ignite fire.

"As I looked back after he spoke to me, the tanker burst into flames as people around the area ran for safety.

"I thank the soldier; if not, I would have been burnt," he said.

The witness said two men beneath the tanker were burnt, while shops built along the drainage channels and other nearby stores were destroyed in the inferno.

The exact number of fatalities had yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Ten injured victims were reportedly taken to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital for treatment, while bodies were deposited at the hospital's mortuary.

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The hospital's Chief Medical Director, Idia Ize-Iyamu, was seen leading the emergency response team across the accident emergency and burns units to stabilise victims and minimise fatalities.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Edo, Preye Bedford, said personnel of the corps, police, fire service and Edo State Traffic Management Agency were at the scene controlling traffic.

Mr Bedford said he would provide casualty figures later, as he was still at the scene when contacted.

(NAN)