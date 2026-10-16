Liberia: SC Full Bench to Hear Kolubah Expulsion Appeal

Months after lame-duck Montserrado County 10th District Representative Yekeh Kolubah was shown the back door by his colleagues following a tempestuous hearing process that originated from complaints contained in a communication to plenary and he subsequently filled an appeal to the highest Court of Liberia, the full bench of the highest court has set date to hear the appeal.

Kolubah has sent challenged his expulsion from the House of Representatives by his colleagues, and sought the court's intervention in the matter thaht has since drawn national and international attention of "for and against."

The hearing will allow the full Bench of the Supreme Court to consider Kolubah's appeal against a previous ruling by Chamber Justice Yussif D. Kaba, who dismissed his Bill of Information in May on procedural grounds.

Justice Kaba ruled that the House of Representatives had not been properly served with the writ of prohibition and stay order issued in connection with the dispute.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the ruling, the documents were delivered to unauthorized staff members instead of the House Sergeant-at-Arms, the official designated to receive judicial documents on behalf of the chamber.

In a recent court notice, the Supreme Court directed the parties or their legal representatives to appear before the full Bench on October 22 to present arguments in the case.

The appeal names the House of Representatives and its officials, including Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah.

The court notice was disclosed on Thursday by Kolubah while appearance on a local radio.

Yekeh is seeking to overturn the decision concerning his expulsion and obtain judicial relief in the ongoing dispute with the Legislature.

The controversy surrounding Kolubah's expulsion stems from remarks he reportedly made concerning the disputed border territory between Liberia and Guinea.

The lawmaker was suspended from the 55th Legislature after 49 of his colleagues reportedly voted against him following his statement that the disputed territory belonged to Guinea. The action triggered a legal challenge by Kolubah, who has since sought the intervention of the Supreme Court.

The upcoming hearing is expected to address the legal issues raised in the appeal, including the procedural grounds on which the Chamber Justice dismissed his earlier filing. The full Bench will consider the arguments presented by the parties before deciding in accordance with the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the court development comes amid a separate public controversy involving Kolubah and former President George Weah.

Speaking on Thursday, Kolubah extended an apology former president Weah and withdrawn statements he made against him during a recent press conference.

The lawmaker said his comments were not made in his capacity as a political leader but were driven by anger. He asked Weah for forgiveness and expressed regret over the remarks.

Many are now waiting the hear the outcome from the supreme court as the date is already set to hear kolubah matter.

Recently, some residents of Kolubah's District 10 urged the highest court to give the matter attention for final determination, whether to affirm the expulsion constitutional and call for bye-election or order him reinstated.

The residents had given the court a two-week ultimation to make further determination the matter and subsequently put it to rest.