Liberia: Gender Ministry Launches Five-Year Strategic Plan

MONROVIA — The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has launched its Five-Year Strategic Plan and Institutional Framework for 2026-2030, aimed at strengthening governance, promoting inclusion, and improving social protection services across Liberia.

The plan was officially launched on Wednesday, October 14, at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town by Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director-General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Joekai commended the ministry's leadership and technical team for developing what he described as a comprehensive framework to address institutional gaps, promote fairness, and improve service delivery.

He particularly praised the plan's financial provisions, noting that its detailed cost estimates and resource requirements distinguish it from many other strategic documents.

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"The document outlines the resources needed for research, monitoring and evaluation, resource management, social protection, and systems development and management, providing a practical foundation for implementation, budgeting and accountability. For this, we are proud of the Ministry of Gender," Joekai stated.

The CSA boss emphasized that successful implementation would require adequate funding, stakeholder participation, effective coordination, and institutional accountability.

He also highlighted the plan's alignment with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), particularly its emphasis on equality, justice, transparency, accountability, and improved public service delivery.

According to him, the alignment provides an opportunity to strengthen the ministry's institutional performance while advancing the government's broader development priorities.

Joekai assured Gender Minister Gbeme Horace-Kollie and her team of the CSA's commitment to supporting the ministry, particularly in personnel management and addressing staffing needs.

He stressed that an adequately equipped and motivated workforce would be critical to achieving the plan's objectives and improving services for women, children, and vulnerable populations.

The CSA Director-General described the launch as an important step toward strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring more effective delivery of gender and social protection programs.

He subsequently declared the 2026-2030 Strategic Plan and Institutional Framework officially launched on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

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The framework is expected to guide the ministry's priorities, resource allocation, institutional reforms, and service delivery over the next five years.

However, Joekai emphasized that achieving its objectives would depend on sustained collaboration, adequate resources, and effective implementation.