Liberia: Mcss School Shutdown

The Plenary of the House of Representatives has unanimously voted to summon the Minister of Education, the Superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), and the leadership of the MCSS Teachers Association to appear before lawmakers on Tuesday, October 20, at 10:00 a.m., to explain the prolonged shutdown of schools and address mounting concerns over the country's public education system.

The summons follows a continuing dispute between teachers and the MCSS administration that has disrupted academic activities and raised concerns about the educational welfare of thousands of students enrolled in schools under the system.

The officials are expected to explain the circumstances surrounding the shutdown, the grievances raised by teachers, the status of efforts to resolve the dispute, and the measures being taken to restore normal teaching and learning activities.

The Education Minister is specifically required to appear in person, rather than send a representative, to respond to lawmakers' concerns and clarify the government's position on the crisis.

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The legislative action followed separate communications from Bong County Electoral District #2 Representative James M. Kolleh and Montserrado County Electoral District #16 Representative Dickson W. Seboe, both of whom called for legislative intervention in the education sector.

Rep. Seboe, in particular, expressed concern over the prolonged interruption of classes and its implications for students attending MCSS schools. He noted that nearly one month had elapsed since the opening of the academic year, yet there was no clear indication that the dispute had been resolved or that teachers were prepared to return to their classrooms.

The lawmaker warned that the continued disruption could have lasting consequences for students, parents, teachers, and the country's education system. He urged the House to exercise its constitutional oversight responsibility by bringing the relevant stakeholders before Plenary to explain their respective positions and identify a practical way to resolve the impasse.

Seboe maintained that the engagement would allow lawmakers to hear directly from the parties, establish the facts surrounding the dispute, and encourage a peaceful and timely resolution in the interest of affected students.

Meanwhile, Rep. Kolleh requested Plenary's intervention to summon the Education Minister to explain the implementation of major government education initiatives and address persistent challenges confronting public schools.

Under the approved summons, the Minister is expected to clarify the implementation of the government's Free Tuition Policy in public primary schools, explain the welfare and payroll status of volunteer teachers, and outline measures to address the shortage of teaching personnel.

Lawmakers are also seeking an update on the government's school feeding program, including its implementation and the delivery of meals to intended beneficiaries.

The legislative intervention comes amid a reported call by MCSS Teachers Association President Augustine Nyormui for students to stay away from their respective school campuses.

Nyormui also reportedly instructed teachers, security personnel, education workers, and cleaners to remain away from school premises until the government addresses their outstanding demands.

Speaking at a press conference in Monrovia on Tuesday, Nyormui reportedly maintained that teachers would not return to the classrooms until the MCSS Superintendent resigns.

The continued absence of teachers has reportedly left students at several schools across Bushrod Island frustrated, with some considering protests over their inability to receive lessons despite reporting to school.

The situation has heightened concerns about the academic consequences of the shutdown and intensified calls for government intervention to restore normal school activities.

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As part of the planned engagement, the MCSS Superintendent is expected to explain the system's administrative situation and respond to the grievances raised by teachers. The leadership of the MCSS Teachers Association is expected to present the teachers' outstanding demands and clarify the conditions necessary for their return to the classrooms.

The Education Minister, meanwhile, is expected to provide an update on the government's position regarding the dispute, the status of any negotiations, and efforts to restore normal academic activities.

The appearance of the three parties will provide lawmakers with an opportunity to question them directly, obtain information on the implementation of education policies, and examine the challenges affecting access to and the quality of public education.

The House's intervention places the MCSS shutdown, teacher shortages, the welfare and payroll status of volunteer teachers, the Free Tuition Policy, and the school feeding program under legislative scrutiny as lawmakers seek answers and a path toward resolving the dispute.