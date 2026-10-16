Liberia: Leiti, Governance Commission Review Draft National Integrity Index Assessment Report

The Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) has held discussions with a team from the Governance Commission (GC) on the Secretariat's draft National Integrity Index (NII) Pilot Phase One Assessment Report, as part of efforts to strengthen institutional transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The meeting, held on October 15, 2026, provided an opportunity for the Governance Commission's National Integrity Index team to present its draft assessment findings and review LEITI's performance during the 2026 reporting cycle.

The National Integrity Index is designed to evaluate institutional compliance, administrative transparency, and accountability frameworks across public institutions. The initiative seeks to establish standardized approaches for measuring institutional integrity and assessing compliance with good governance principles.

According to information released by LEITI, the assessment was conducted in accordance with the NII Implementation and Assessment Protocol and forms part of a joint initiative involving the Governance Commission and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the meeting, the Governance Commission's assessment team presented findings on LEITI's performance across five thematic areas: transparency, accountability, ethical compliance, citizen engagement, and institutional capacity.

These indicators are intended to assess institutional practices, promote good governance, and determine the extent to which public institutions uphold integrity and demonstrate a commitment to transparency and accountability.

The review also provided the LEITI Secretariat with an opportunity to offer feedback on the draft findings, reflect on its institutional performance, identify areas requiring further improvement, and reinforce practices that support integrity and effective public service delivery.

LEITI welcomed the assessment process, describing it as part of broader efforts to strengthen institutional accountability and promote good governance across Liberia's public sector.

The Secretariat reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and public trust in the management of Liberia's extractive resources.

The National Integrity Index initiative is intended to move beyond theoretical assessments of institutional integrity by applying standardized measurement procedures to evaluate the performance of public institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Liberia Mineral Resources By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through the collaboration between the Governance Commission and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, the initiative seeks to strengthen integrity measurement and provide a framework for assessing institutional practices against established standards.

The Governance Commission is expected to host a dinner on October 30, 2026, to announce and recognize high-performing institutions under the National Integrity Index Pilot Phase.

The initiative aligns with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's declaration of October as Governance Month, which places emphasis on promoting accountability, transparency, and integrity in public institutions.

The planned recognition is expected to highlight institutional performance under the pilot assessment and encourage public institutions to strengthen their governance practices.

The assessment of LEITI forms part of the broader effort to evaluate public-sector integrity and promote institutional improvements that can reinforce public confidence in government institutions and the management of national resources.