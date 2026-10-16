Africa: Icu-Ghana General Secretary Receives Africa's Most Influential Persons Award

Mr Morgan Ayawine, General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union (ICU-Ghana), has been honoured among Africa's 100 Most Influential Persons for 2026 in recognition of his leadership and contributions to trade unionism, corporate governance and public policy.

The award was announced at a gathering of distinguished African leaders in Kigali, Rwanda.

His selection was based on his leadership and advocacy in promoting socio-economic development, business growth and industrial advancement.

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His contributions, according to the organisers, included efforts to prevent the transfer of strategic national assets to private investors and facilitate the recapitalisation of some state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that might otherwise have collapsed.

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"As head of a union representing workers in industry, banking, finance, commerce, hospitality, public boards and corporations, the informal sector and other areas of the Ghanaian economy, Mr Ayawine has maintained constructive relationships with employers and the government."

His efforts have helped promote industrial harmony and a conducive working environment, supporting sustainable business practices and socio-economic stability.

His inclusion among the 100 Most Influential Persons in Africa for 2026 was described as recognition of his longstanding commitment to organised labour and national development.

He was also commended for his commitment to ensuring that the right things were done in the interest of the country and humanity, with his principled approach to leadership cited as a key factor in his recognition.

Although Mr Ayawine could not attend the award ceremony in Kigali because of other important engagements.

A delegation from The Business Executive, organisers of the Africa's Most Influential Persons Awards 2026, presented the award to him at the ICU-Ghana headquarters at the Hall of Trade Unions in Accra on Wednesday.

The presentation was attended by the leadership, management and staff of ICU-Ghana.

The award package comprised a medal, a plaque, a citation and a book.

Earlier in the year, Mr Ayawine received two other awards from The Business Executive.

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Speaking briefly after receiving the latest award, Mr Ayawine attributed the recognition to the unwavering support of the union's leadership, management, staff and rank and file, as well as its social partners.

He expressed appreciation to all those who had supported him and pledged to continue working with them to advance their shared objectives for mutual benefit.