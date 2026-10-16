Ghana: Restore Nature to Build Climate Resilience

editorial

CLIMATE change is no longer a distant threat to Africa. Its effects are increasingly felt in the livelihoods of farmers, fishers and other communities that depend on natural resources.

As African countries seek ways to strengthen their economies and improve living conditions, protecting the environment must become an essential part of their development plans.

The call by stakeholders at the Africa Climate Dialogue for African countries to protect and restore nature is, therefore, timely.

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The discussion highlighted the need to address illegal mining, deforestation and pollution, which continue to degrade the environment and weaken communities' ability to withstand climate-related challenges.

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Nature-based solutions must receive greater attention in the country's response to climate change.

Forests, wetlands, mangroves and other natural ecosystems are not merely features of the landscape; they play important roles in protecting biodiversity, supporting livelihoods and reducing environmental risks.

As the Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, observed, forests absorb carbon dioxide, wetlands help reduce flooding, while mangroves protect coastlines against erosion and provide breeding grounds for fish.

These benefits demonstrate why environmental protection cannot be treated as a secondary concern.

When forests are destroyed, wetlands degraded and coastlines exposed to erosion, the consequences extend beyond the environment to affect people's livelihoods and economic activities.

Illegal mining and deforestation must, therefore, be addressed with greater urgency.

Efforts to protect the environment should be accompanied by effective enforcement of relevant laws and practical measures to restore damaged ecosystems.

Mr Gyan-Mensah's call for investment in forest restoration, wetland protection, mangrove rehabilitation and sustainable agricultural practices provides a useful direction.

However, the success of these interventions will depend on sustained implementation rather than the announcement of policies alone.

The minister rightly stressed that efforts must move beyond discussions and policies to deliver tangible benefits to communities.

This is an important point because environmental initiatives can achieve lasting results only when they translate into meaningful improvements on the ground.

Equally important is the involvement of local communities in decisions concerning the management and conservation of natural resources.

People who depend on farming, fishing and other activities linked to the environment must have a voice in decisions that affect their livelihoods.

Providing sustainable alternative livelihood opportunities is also essential. Communities should not be expected to protect natural resources without considering how they will earn a living.

A balanced approach that combines conservation with economic opportunity can encourage people to become active partners in environmental protection.

The proposed transition to a green economy must follow the same principle. As Mr Gyan-Mensah indicated, the transition should create jobs and support economic growth without leaving vulnerable groups behind.

Environmental policies must recognise the needs of those whose livelihoods depend directly on natural resources.

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The Africa Centre for Nature-Based Climate Action deserves commendation for organising the dialogue to explore practical ways of integrating nature-based solutions into Ghana's sustainable development agenda. The participation of policymakers, academics, civil society organisations and private sector representatives also provides an opportunity to build cooperation across sectors.

Nevertheless, discussions must lead to concrete commitments, sustained investment and measurable progress.

Individuals, businesses, public institutions and communities all have responsibilities in protecting the environment.

We urge the relevant authorities to strengthen efforts to prevent environmental degradation, support the restoration of damaged ecosystems and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Institutions and development partners should also support initiatives that combine conservation with viable economic opportunities for local communities.