Ghana: Man Jailed 3 Months for Assaulting Wife in Viral Video

16 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

A 30-year-old farmer, Emmanuel Kwofie, has been sentenced to three months' imprisonment with hard labour for assaulting his wife, Diana Mensah, in an incident that went viral on social media.

Kwofie was convicted after pleading guilty to the assault charge and was sentenced by the Agona Nkwanta District Court on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

A press release signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit, Chief Superintendent Olivia Adiku, said the Agona Nkwanta District Police Command secured the conviction following investigations into the incident.

It said Kwofie and his wife, who traded in second-hand clothing, lived together at Domeabra in the Agona Nkwanta Municipality.

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The statement said the incident occurred on October 8, 2026, when Kwofie accused his wife of having an extramarital affair and subjected her to a severe beating, as captured in the viral video.

According to the statement, the police arrested Kwofie on October 12, 2026, and arraigned him before the Agona Nkwanta District Court on October 14, 2026.

The court, presided over by His Worship Mr Kuma Selorm Dzata, convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him to three months' imprisonment with hard labour.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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