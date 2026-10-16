Nigeria: I Once Borrowed Money to Buy Basketball Shoes - New Nbbf President

Newly elected president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, has recalled how he once borrowed money to buy basketball shoes as a young enthusiast in Northern Nigeria, describing his emergence as the federation's leader as a defining moment in his journey with the sport.

Abdullahi, Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, emerged president at the NBBF elective congress in Abuja on Thursday, October 15, polling 48 votes to defeat former D'Tigers captain Olumide Oyedeji, who secured eight votes, while Ejike Ugboaja failed to record a vote.

Reflecting on the financial challenges that marked his early involvement in basketball, Abdullahi said his experience had strengthened his resolve to create better opportunities for aspiring athletes.

"As a young boy growing up in Northern Nigeria, my basketball journey began on grassroots courts, driven by a passion so strong that I once had to borrow money to buy a pair of basketball shoes," he said.

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He described his election as more than a personal achievement, pledging to work with stakeholders to expand the game, strengthen development structures and use basketball to promote social and economic empowerment.

"This is more than a personal milestone; it is a call to serve and a commitment to the future of Nigerian basketball," he added.

"I am determined to work with all stakeholders to elevate the game, inspire a new generation and harness the power of basketball to empower young people, create opportunities and lift them off the streets towards brighter futures," he said.

His emergence has attracted support from stakeholders who expect his administration to improve officiating, expand competitions and unlock the sport's commercial potential.

Morpheus Major-Idoko, founder and chief executive officer of Graffiti Basketball and Music (BAM), said Abdullahi's record of organising competitions justified confidence in his leadership. He identified media rights, merchandising, ticketing and food and beverage services as areas through which basketball could generate greater economic benefits.

"It doesn't require rocket science to see that he has done so much as an individual. As someone representing BAM, an organisation driven by values, I can say that we recognise the value he has created over the years.

"The benefits of his contributions are evident, particularly for participants across the basketball ecosystem, including players, coaches and executives like myself.

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"The benefits speak for themselves, so it is only natural to expect that we will see much more when he assumes office. We believe basketball will experience significant growth, and that is why we are wholeheartedly behind him," he said.

National referee Daniel Jonah expressed optimism that the new administration would organise more training clinics and seminars to improve officials' competence.

"When you have good officials, it means you are going to have good basketball games," Jonah said.

Paul Solomon Dibal, representing players, also expressed hope that Abdullahi's presidency would bring more tournaments and greater opportunities for athletes.

"With him becoming president of the NBBF, we believe more opportunities will emerge for players, more tournaments will be organised, and basketball will have a bigger and better platform for growth," he said

Meanwhile, Ugo Udezue emerged as vice-president and will also represent the South East on the board.

Other zonal representatives are Abba Abdullair Kaka (North East), Yusuf Surajo (North West), Hon. Fubara Vincent (South South) and Babatunde Ogunade (South West). Abdullahi will represent the North Central zone.

The board also includes Sule Mohammed as technical representative, DC Lucky Aliyu as players' representative, Emmanuel Iza as corporate sponsors' representative, Bamiduro Olumide representing NAPHER-SD, and Prof. Florence Adeyanju representing the Nigerian Association of Women in Sports.