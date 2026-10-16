Nigeria: Reps Demand Enforcement of 18-Year Minimum Marriage Age

The lawmakers called for coordinated action by federal and state governments, traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders to tackle child marriage and improve girls' access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities.

As part of renewed efforts to curb child marriage and protect the rights of girls across Nigeria, the House of Representatives on Thursday called for the enforcement of the Child Rights Act, 2003, which sets 18 years as the minimum age for marriage.

The House made the call during plenary after adopting a motion titled, 'End Child Marriage and Invest in the Girl Child,' sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Kafilat Ogbara.

The House considered the motion in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, observed annually on 11 October.

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Leading the debate, Ms Ogbara said effective enforcement of the Child Rights Act and its domestication across all states was necessary to ensure that children enjoyed equal protection regardless of where they lived or their socioeconomic circumstances.

She described child marriage as a major human rights, public health, educational and socioeconomic challenge, particularly for girls in vulnerable communities.

According to her, early marriage deprives girls of their childhood and limits their access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities while exposing them to other forms of vulnerability.

"Child marriage remains a significant human rights, public health, educational, and socioeconomic challenge in Nigeria, disproportionately affecting girls in vulnerable communities and undermining their ability to enjoy childhood, complete their education, and participate fully in national development," she said.

Ms Ogbara said girls forced into marriage at an early age faced heightened risks of early pregnancy, maternal and newborn complications, gender-based violence and poverty.

She said the consequences could affect their health, education, economic independence and ability to contribute to national development.

The lawmaker said ending child marriage was also consistent with Nigeria's obligations under international human rights instruments, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

She said the agreements required governments to protect children from harmful practices, exploitation and discrimination while safeguarding their fundamental rights.

Ms Ogbara said tackling child marriage required coordinated action by federal and state governments, local councils, traditional and religious leaders, parents, communities, development partners and other relevant actors.

"The theme, 'End Child Marriage and Invest in the Girl Child,' calls for urgent and coordinated action to protect girls from harmful practices, uphold their fundamental rights, and provide them with the education, healthcare, skills, and opportunities necessary to reach their full potential," she said.

The House subsequently urged the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to work with the Ministries of Education, Health and Social Welfare, Justice and relevant agencies to strengthen programmes aimed at preventing child marriage and protecting girls at risk.

It also called for greater coordination among government institutions and other stakeholders to tackle the social and economic factors that push girls into early marriage, while improving their access to education, healthcare and other essential services.

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For stronger legislative oversight, the House mandated its committees on Women Affairs and Social Development, Education, Health, Human Rights and Justice to engage relevant ministries, departments and agencies, civil society organisations and development partners.

The committees are to assess existing interventions, identify gaps in implementation and recommend legislative and budgetary measures needed to end child marriage and increase investment in girls.

They are expected to report their findings and recommendations to the House within four weeks.

The House also reaffirmed the National Assembly's responsibility to strengthen legislation, formulate policies, and provide budgetary support to protect children and promote the welfare and development of Nigerian girls.